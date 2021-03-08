Sector rotation into furniture industry during market correction? ETH, HOFT, LEG, TPX price action analysis [Video]

While NASDAQ and S&P 500 have been under correction for more than two weeks, furniture sector has gained strength and outperform the market as the sector rotation in play with fund flows into the top stocks. In this video, you will find out 4 top stocks ETH, HOFT, LEG and TPX with potential low risk entries based on either simple pullback trading strategy or breakout trading. Watch the video below:
Timestamps
-
0:39 ETH (ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC)
-
3:58 HOFT (HOOKER FURNITURE CORP)
-
5:34 LEG (LEGGETT & PLATT INC)
-
7:23 TPX (TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC)
