The FTSE 100 has moved back into the red this afternoon, as stock markets retreat following a surprisingly-weak NFP report.
- US jobs growth stalls in August
- Indices take a hit as traders fret about the economic recovery
- Dollar on the back foot, lifting euro and sterling
Stock markets have moved firmly into ‘risk off’ mode as the week ends, as initial disappointment with today’s miss on non-farm payrolls turns into something more serious. Markets were able to shrug off the ADP reading earlier in the week, but for once the two are moving together, and even the drop in the unemployment rate failed to allay concerns that the US economy is hitting a rough patch. Initially stock markets took it well, with limited loss in US futures and in Europe but the rush to the exit intensified following the US open. However, the recent pattern of opening losses followed by a rebound later in the US session provides hope that Friday won’t be the beginning of something more dramatic, even if September has yet to get underway in earnest. Plus, Monday is a holiday for US indices, so there is even less incentive to hold risk over the weekend. Things could look very different once US traders return from their long weekend, especially if the view prevails that a weak NFP or two will push back the tapering move from the Fed.
Today’s NFP reading has piled on the pressure on the dollar, after a tough end to August thanks to the perceived dovishness of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. What seemed like such an obvious trade has seen the wheels come off, with a push back to the early August lows now likely. However, those expecting further gains for the euro and sterling should remember that, if the US stumbles, then other economies will not escape unscathed, making it tough to see much upside for EUR/USD and others in the near term.
