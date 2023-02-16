Share:

This chart shows the seasonal impact of the US Producer Prices Index print over the last 275 prints. US inflation, alongside US labour data, is a key focus of the Federal Reserve right now. Check out to see how the seasonal dynamics of the reaction to the print could play out on Thursday.

Looking at historical reactions to the US CPI print we can see that the USD has gained after PPI prints on average over 275 PPI prints in the last 23 years. So, any strong PPI readings will have seasonal support for USD strength and EURUSD downside on the day of the print.

Major trade risks: The major trade risk here is that some Fed speakers due out later in the day would counter any strong PPI prints, so watch out for Fed speaker Mester later in the session.

