This chart shows the seasonal impact of the US Producer Prices Index print over the last 275 prints. US inflation, alongside US labour data, is a key focus of the Federal Reserve right now. Check out to see how the seasonal dynamics of the reaction to the print could play out on Thursday.
Looking at historical reactions to the US CPI print we can see that the USD has gained after PPI prints on average over 275 PPI prints in the last 23 years. So, any strong PPI readings will have seasonal support for USD strength and EURUSD downside on the day of the print.
Major trade risks: The major trade risk here is that some Fed speakers due out later in the day would counter any strong PPI prints, so watch out for Fed speaker Mester later in the session.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds modest gains around 1.0700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding modest gains at around 1.0700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar retreats alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to the ECB commentary and a fresh batch of US data for further trading impetus.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2050 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is extending the rebound above 1.2050 in the European session on Thursday. Risk sentiment remains in a firmer spot, weighing on the US Dollar while boosting the Pound. The pair dropped the most in a fortnight after the UK CPI poured cold water on hawkish BoE expectations.
Gold recovers from multi-week low, Fed rate hike jitters cap gains
Gold price attracts some buying on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses to the $1,830 area, or its lowest level since January 6. The XAU/USD sticks to its gains through the early European session and is currently hovering around the $1,840 level.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.