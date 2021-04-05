The DAX is approaching a very strong time of year having risen every single year during April. Last year brought 13.80% returns, whilst the lowest gain was 2.05% in 2017. News from President Biden that 90% of the population will be vaccinated by April 19th is supportive for risk assets that will support equities like the DAX. A $2 trillion USD stimulus package should further underpin global stocks . DAX is being supported by a sharp rise in Volkswagen shares following last month’s reveal that they plan to compete with Tesla in the electric vehicle sector.

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.