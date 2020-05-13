Searching for normality and the risks of trading in pandemic markets - A discussion with James Chen

Volatility is the lifeblood of trading but its opportunities are surrounded by risk. James Chen, Director of Trading and Investing Education at Investopedia, and Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, break down the dangers and possibilities of current markets. Join us for an assessment of equities, the potential US economic recovery and how to trade defensively in these unprecedented economic times.

Joseph Trevisani: Mr. Chen very good to talk to you and thanks for joining us at FXStreet from your post at Investopedia as Director of Trading and Investing Education

James Chen: Thank you, Joseph. Great to be here.

Joseph Trevisani: We know each other for a few years. Have you ever seen such an odd economic environment?

James Chen: This is absolutely crazy and unprecedented. So absolutely not.

James Chen: There are so many unknowns in the economy and markets, much more than usual.

Joseph Trevisani: Just as an example, I was reading earlier that NBER, the organization that defines recessions and is well respected for that work, has said that their research indicates that 42% of current layoffs will become permanent.

Joseph Trevisani: A frightening figure, but considering how unusual the situation is you have to wonder what are the assumptions that number is based on.

James Chen: Yes, I saw that research. Record unemployment and job losses. But as to whether they will become permanent is another story.

James Chen: Certainly, as many businesses fail, especially in travel-related and retail, that could be the case.

Joseph Trevisani: My view is much more optimistic and based on humanity or the need for people to work. I think most businesses will try to restart given permission

James Chen: You could be right. But some businesses will almost certainly not recover from this. Even given all of the stimulus measures that have been put in place and are expected in the near future.

Joseph Trevisani: It is consumers who will determine the economic reality and I think the response will be variable. It’s my favorite restaurant in Manhattan that I worry about, not the dry cleaner or auto mechanic, their businesses have a built-in need.

James Chen: Yes, it's those businesses that do not have that built-in need, and there are many of them, that may not be able to pull through. I have a somewhat more pessimistic view than you do, clearly.

James Chen: I think that many things have changed irreversibly, and we will have a different economy than in the past. Not saying better or worse, but definitely different.

Joseph Trevisani: Equities have recovered from the worst of the sell-off but have since stalled. What do you think the outlook is there? Markets in the US are still waiting for April numbers, retail sales on Friday, no doubt another record.

James Chen: Yes, I've felt that since late March, the rebound has been a bit too fast and aggressive given the economic realities. A V-shaped recovery is great, but is it really realistic? Of course, the market will do what it will do. And I think a lot of the rebound has been based on hopes for a quick economic recovery, which I don't think is realistic.

Joseph Trevisani: It is possible that consumption habits have changed, certainly the online environment has received a huge boost, and folks now know they can get almost anything online

James Chen: As for the economy, I think it might be more W-shaped or L-Shaped than V-shaped.

James Chen: Yes, the digital economy, I believe, will accelerate much faster than it would otherwise.

Joseph Trevisani: Jobless claims will be about 22% of the labor force after Thursday, their spending will certainly be eroded, what of the other 78% who are still, at least for the time being working?

James Chen: I don't necessarily believe that jobless claims will get a lot worse, as reopening efforts are underway. But 22% is already pretty devastating.

Joseph Trevisani: It is astonishing but we, meaning analysts, economists and prognosticators of all stripes are mostly guessing when we model this event and its recovery.

James Chen: What's making it hard for investors right now is the sheer volatility in the markets, almost every day for months. It's great for some day traders, but not good for longer-term investors.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes, a trader’s environment. If you keep your stops short

James Chen: Yes, tight stops, and the ability to ride big moves.

Joseph Trevisani: Though the VIX was back to late February level on Monday.

Joseph Trevisani: I saw that Mr. Powell was rather pessimistic this morning, but the Fed is no better than anyone else at prediction. I looked at the Michigan sentiment numbers during and after the 1981-82 recession and the financial crisis in 2008. Sentiment rebounded twice as fast in the 1980s

Joseph Trevisani: and I was wondering why?

James Chen: No doubt the VIX has come down sharply, almost as sharply as its up-move. But if we get another market (S&P 500) drop to lows, we will probably see another big spike in the VIX.

James Chen: Not sure about the 1980's sentiment recovery, but if we look at today's market, it seems like there is more complacency than there reasonably should be,

Joseph Trevisani: Yes a number of well know stock players and hedge funds have said another bottom is coming, and discounting the tendency for talking their books, equities are pricing in fast recovery and there is no evidence that is about to happen. On the other hand, there is no proof that it will not either.

James Chen: If we look at the U.S. equity markets now, we were on our way to a nice V-shaped move. But now it looks like reality has set in during the past two days at least.

Joseph Trevisani: I doubt equities can retain the rally if at some point the economy doesn’t back up its optimism.

James Chen: You're right. No proof or evidence either way. This is pure speculation at its finest. But I would lean towards the downside given what I see as the economic realities.

James Chen: Agreed completely.

Joseph Trevisani: I tend to be optimistic, but mostly because I am a natural contrarian.

James Chen: I would love to be optimistic. But what's happening is beyond anyone's imagination or expectations. And the amount of stimulus pumped into the economy both recently and planned, is probably unsustainable.

James Chen: After the recent fiscal and monetary stimulus, we now have a plan in Congress for $3 trillion of more stimulus. This is mind-boggling.

Joseph Trevisani: I would agree and a certain amount of the rally is liquidity nitrous oxide, which markets love.

James Chen: Yes, and expectation that the Fed can once again prop up the markets.

Joseph Trevisani: Truly Congress loves to spend money and every penny of it is borrowed.

James Chen: Absolutely.

Joseph Trevisani: There has been much talk of US negative rates in the media. I don’t think it will ever be official, meaning the fed funds below zero, but the 2-year Treasury has come pretty close

James Chen: What we've seen here at Investopedia is a lot of interest in day trading and short-term trading. People have lost a good amount in their long-term portfolios, and are turning towards this quicker type of trading.

James Chen: Yes, I don't think it will be official either. But yes, Treasury rates have certainly come close.

Joseph Trevisani: I remember the interest in day trading before the financial crisis and in currencies the carry trade in the yen.

Joseph Trevisani: Risky business and not the movie

James Chen: Yes, when long-term investments get hit, and the economy takes a downturn, it's natural for people to begin thinking about other ways to earn returns.

Joseph Trevisani: Or when you have markets at their peak and trading seems easy...

James Chen: I used to trade the carry trade with AUD/JPY. Don't think a solid carry trade will be back for a while.

Joseph Trevisani: No the interest rate differentials have disappeared, we have all become the BOJ

James Chen: Yes, when markets are rallying every day, it's certainly tempting to think about day trading when you're making money every day going long.

Joseph Trevisani: It’s a very easy to mistake a trending market for trading prowess

James Chen: EXTREMELY easy. I've made that mistake in the past.

Joseph Trevisani: I have done it myself more than once.

James Chen: But if you have a good strategy that doesn't rely on one type of market environment, I think you can be in good shape.

Joseph Trevisani: That is true, in the emotion of trading and hope, a strategy that reminds one to stay with the plan is essential

James Chen: Yes, always have a good plan and stick with it. Also, one great thing about instruments like currencies and futures is that you can go long or short with equal ease. You can also do so with stocks, but not as easy. If you have a strategy and plan to deal with any market environment, forex and futures are both good choices.

James Chen: I know of a lot of people that did well during the big drop of the last several months trading /es, the S&P 500 e-mini contracts. Also currency pairs.

Joseph Trevisani: Yes, that is one reason equities are riskier in down markets, but they compensate with greater investment potential, which futures and currencies really do not have.

James Chen: Yes, absolutely right.

Joseph Trevisani: On the dollar do you think the risk premium to the USD is fading?

James Chen: Overall, we've surveyed many brokers (stocks and forex and futures) here in the U.S. Trading volume and activity along with new account openings are at record levels.

Joseph Trevisani: It is true that volatility attracts traders and journalists. I remember that late last year I was noting the lack of movement in various markets. It’s being careful of what you wish for the problem.

James Chen: Yes, the lack of volatility, particularly in currency markets was pronounced. Things have certainly changed.

James Chen: These days, I continue to trade several markets, particularly stock index futures and some forex. This is aside from my longer-term investments.

Joseph Trevisani: March was very interesting with markets driven by dollar and asset flows which reversed into risk aversion which is still the basic view.

James Chen: Yes, gold and bonds have been rallying strongly.

Joseph Trevisani: James, one last question before you go and I would like to thank you for all our readers for sharing your insights with us.

James Chen: Absolutely. Thanks for having me.

Joseph Trevisani: It’s the big one... where do you think the market will be at the end of the year?

Joseph Trevisani: Forgive me but I had to ask

James Chen: Haha, great question, it's anyone's guess with all of the unknowns. But for equities, I see another dip into a bear market territory, but then likely a W-shaped recovery towards the end of the year. We may see stocks at or near previous record highs into next year. Just my view.

Joseph Trevisani: Many thanks again. Hopefully, we will be able to have that dinner soon, we are due. Be well.

James Chen: Thanks Joseph and FXStreet.