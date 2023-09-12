Coach covers #AAPL, #MSFT, #FX. Mike shares #Wiseguy action and Scalping opportunities Pre-#CPI
EUR/USD rises above 1.0720 as Dollar loses momentum
EUR/USD was able to hold above 1.0700, and during the American session, it trimmed its losses, rising above 1.0720. The momentum of the US Dollar has diminished as market sentiment improves, and US yields remain steady ahead of US CPI figures.
GBP/USD consolidates losses, steady around 1.2470
GBP/USD stabilized around 1.2470 after bottoming out at 1.2458. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data, while the US Dollar strengthened ahead of the release of US CPI data.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.