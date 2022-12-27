It has been quite a quiet start to the week with many major markets still closed for Xmas holiday, but no one saw Santa coming this year, have you?

On the contrary, the Bank of Japan led drama across the global financial markets reminded that the year will certainly not end on a positive footage, Amazon became the first US megacap to lose more than a trillion USD in market cap, and the expectations for the S&P 500 are very much mixed.

Even though the last trading week of the year is expected to be marked by a ‘Santa rally’.

A few encouraging news could, indeed, give a minor boost to equity markets, among them the softer US PCE data, and the Chinese reopening news despite hundreds of millions of new Covid cases that threaten a smooth coming back.

AUD/USD treads water around 0.6750 as it reassesses the optimism surrounding China’s unlock amid Thursday’s sluggish session. Also challenging the Aussie pair buyers during the second positive day are the fears emanating from Russia and upbeat US Treasury yields.

EUR/USD fades bounce off 1.0606 as bears keep the reins after retaking control the previous day, following a two-day winning streak. The major currency pair’s latest losses could be attributed to the strong US Treasury bond yields that triggered the US Dollar’s comeback.

Gold price remains defensive around $1,805, after printing the first daily negative closing in three, as bears struggle to retake control amid the lackluster holiday season. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s fresh fears of inflation, emanating from China, as well as geopolitical tension surrounding Russia and Ukraine, which in turn propel US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar. 

BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.

If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.

