Asia Market Update: Samsung final earnings comments heavy on chip production after 89% profit fall; Corporate earnings remain in focus; BOJ decision tomorrow.
General trend
- Asian indices overall mild with mixed with movements.
- Samsung Electronics earnings report continued the theme of large chip-makers struggling with excess inventory and weak demand, however the stock rose slightly as it stressed forward focus on advanced ships including 2nm.
- In a similar repeat to yesterday’s US equities price action, tech stock META’s Q1 earnings to the upside lifted the stock in after-hours trading >10%, helping US indices recover some of their earlier losses.
- US equity FUTs are slightly higher.
- First Republic shares continue to hit new lows as the big US SIB banks who invested $30B of emergency funding into FRC back in March appear to be in a stand-off with the White House / Treasury over who will step up to purchase FRC’s mismatched debt portfolio.
- BOJ meeting starts today with decision tomorrow. Quiet session for JPY ahead of Friday’s decision.
- Large Japanese earnings pick up today, with a majority due post-closing of the Nikkei.
- Following on from yesterday’s CPI release Australian yields continued with a slight further drop of 3bps this morning, with the AUD stabilizing its fall of recent days.
- Debt ceiling is coming into sharper focus, see Goldman quote in US news below.
- US advance GDP figures due tonight.
- RBA possibility of a rate hike according to the RBA Rate Tracker has fallen to 0%.
- Chinese big bank earnings will be a focus tomorrow.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,306.
- (AU) Australia Q1 Export Price Index Q/Q: +1.6% v -2.6%e; Import Price Index Q/Q: -4.2% v 0.5%e.
- (AU) Financial Markets price out the risk of a May RBA rate hike [follows Australia Q1 and Mar CPI data] - financial press.
Blackmores (BKL.AU) Agrees to A$95/share cash offer from Kirin; total deal value is ~A$1.88B; largest shareholder to vote for the transaction.
- (NZ) New Zealand PM Hipkins pre-budget speech; Wants to see Govt spending as % of GDP settle in low 30s vs 34-35% during peak of Covid.
- (NZ) New Zealand Treasury assumes Cyclone Gabrielle to add 0.4% to Q1,Q2 inflation; Estimates total damage between NZ$9B-14.5B.
- (NZ) New Zealand sells total NZ$400M v NZ$400M indicated in 2028, 2033 and 2051 bonds (bids totaled NZ$1.4B).
- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Business Confidence: -43.8 v -43.4 prior.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.1% at 19,736.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,256.
- (HK) Hong Kong Securities Commission CEO: to issue crypto exchange license guidelines in May.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY93B v CNY95B prior in 7-day reverse repo: Net injects CNY59B v injects CNY63B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9207 v 6.9237 prior.
- (UR) CHINA PRES XI SPEAKS WITH UKRAINE PRES ZELENSKIY FOR 1ST TIME SINCE UKRAINE WAR STARTED VIA CALL; Xi tells Zelenskiy negotiations are only solution for the war.
- (US) Commerce Sec Raimondo: US needs to continue to put Chinese companies on export control list - Senate Testimony.
- (CN) China Mar YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: -21.4% v -22.9% prior.
- (CN) China Vice Human Resources Min: Reiterates employment situation is under pressure; to strive to achieve job creation target for 2023.
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.3% at 28,340.
- (JP) Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Official Wakatabe: Forward guidance change is a possibility at Fri BOJ decision; will be surprised if BOJ changes YCC on Fri [Apr 28th].
- (JP) Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Apr 21]: Japan buying of foreign bonds -¥1.1Tv +¥500.2B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: +¥343B v +¥1.9T prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
South Korea
- (KR) Kospi opens flat at 2,484.
- (KR) South Korea May Business Manufacturing Survey: 72 v 69 prior.
- (KR) US Pres Biden: US is committed to extended deterrence for South Korea; A nuclear attack by the North would result in the end of the regime that took such an action.
- Samsung Electronics (005930.KR) Reports final Q1 (KRW) Net 1.58T v 11.3T y/y, Op 640B v 14.1T y/y (600B prelim), Rev 63.7T v 77.8T y/y (63.0T prelim).
Other Asia
- Metro Pacific Investments MPI.PH Receives offer of PHP4.63/shr from Mitsui, total offer ¥116.9B (Mitsui part ¥31.9B).
- (ID) Indonesia Trade Minister: To cut Palm Oil domestic market obligation to export ratio from 1:6 to 1:4.
North America
- (US) MAR PRELIMINARY DURABLE GOODS ORDERS: 3.2% V 0.7%E; DURABLES (EX-TRANSPORTATION): +0.3% V -0.2%E; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.4% v -0.1%e; apital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): -0.4% v +0.1%e.
- (US) MAR PRELIMINARY WHOLESALE INVENTORIES M/M: 0.1% V 0.1%E.
- Reportedly FDIC would consider lowering the bank's ratings if a deal can't be reached, which would limit FRC's access to Fed borrowing – press.
- (US) Goldman Sachs: Now sees Jul as the deadline for the US debt ceiling; notes acceleration in US tax inflows - US financial press.
Europe
- (DE) Germany Finance Ministry: Sees 2023 public-sector deficit at 4.25% to GDP.
- (DE) Germany Fin Min Lindner: Reiterates Govt view that EU fiscal proposal needs significant adjustment.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- ASX200 -0.5%; Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite +0.3%; Nikkei 225 -0.1%; Kospi +0.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, DAX -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.5%.
- EUR 1.1034 - 1.1056 ; JPY 133.40 - 133.76 ; AUD 0.6598 - 0.6625 ; NZD 0.6115 - 0.6148.
- Gold +0.6% at $2,008/oz; Crude Oil +0.2% at $74.45/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.8525/lb.
