Notes/Observations

- USD remains very strong amid broad declines in the majority of asset classes as sentiment continues to be negative within a trifecta of fears: stagflation/hyper inflation, new Omicron variant in Shanghai and inbound earnings season.

- Safe haven plays in favor as concerns about global growth risks continue; recession narrative unlikely to go away for now.

- EUR/USD attempting to break parity as USD strength and Euro Zone economic weakness are seen among a profound energy crisis.

- German and Euro Zone ZEW Expectations both missed significantly at less than -50 level; back below Covid 2020 levels.

- Focus looking ahead is on two catalytic events tomorrow: UK GDP and US CPI. Critical readings amid concern of a fumbling UK economy and uncontrollable inflation in the US.

- Asia closed lower with Nikkei 225 underperforming at -1.8%. EU indices start -0.1-0.6% with bond yields also lower. US futures are -0.6%. Safe haven: Gold +0.1%, DXY +0.4%; Commodity: Brent -2.2%, WTI -2.6%, Copper -2.1%, UK Nat Gas +14.7%; Speculative: BTC -3.6%, ETH -6.5%.

Asia

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Rapid JPY currency (yen) weakening seen recently; Reiterates existing reserve funds should be used first.

- Japan Jun PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.7% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 9.2% v 8.9%e.

Europe

- UK Jun BRC Sales LFL Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.5% prior.

- UK 1922 Committee Chair noted that nominations for new PM to open and close thia week. To announce new Tory leader on Sept 5th. First ballot will be on Wednesday (July 13th), second on Thursday (July 14th).

- Candidates will need support of 20 MPs on Tues to enter the race and will need 30 supporters in Wed's votes to move on.

Americas

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk) reiterated support for 75bps hike at next meeting. Action of jobs market right now did not feel like a recession.

- Fed’s Bullard (voter, hawk): Solid US economy can handle rising rates.

- White House press sec stated that expected the headline number, which includes gas and food to be highly elevated mainly because gas prices were so elevated in June.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.21% at 414.14, FTSE -0.04% at 7,193.50, DAX -0.56% at 12,760.02, CAC-40 -0.21% at 5,983.50, IBEX-35 -0.28% at 8,042.25, FTSE MIB -0.64% at 21,429.00, SMI -0.33% at 10,990.87, S&P 500 Futures -0.57%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board but moderate losses somewhat as the session wore on; better performing sectors include utilities and energy; sectors trending to the downside include real estate and industrials; Eurazeo negotiating sale of Vitaprotech stake; Balfour Beatty sells stake in Purdue University; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include PepsiCo and Brunello Cucinelli.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Bonduelle [BON.FR] -10% (cuts outlook).

- Energy: Serica Energy [SQZ.UK] +7.5% (rejects offer), Saipem [SPM.IT] -33% (capital raise).

- Financials: Plus500 [PLUS.UK] +2% (trading update).

- Industrials: Renault [RNO.FR] -1% (sales), Softcat [SCT.UK] -2% (new management).

Speakers

- European Finance Ministers (EcoFin) commented ahead of meeting. Austria Fin Min Brunner noted that they would discuss EU energy price caps today.

- EU Energy Commissioner Simson stated that summer energy cuts could avoid winter shortages.

- Germany Econ Min Habeck stated that was prepared for all gas supply scenarios.

- German ZEW Economists commented that current major concerns about energy supply, ECB rate hike and pandemic have led to considerable deterioration in outlook.

- Russia Fin Min Siluanov stated that needed to recreate the system of predictability of the RUB exchange rate.

- Japan Fin Min Suzuki/Yellen joint statement noted that would continue to consult on FX markets and cooperate as appropriate. Suzuki later reiterated stance that excessive, disorderly FX moves could have a negative impact. Believed Yellen understood Japan's FX situation.

- Treasury Sec Yellen said to have noted that Forex intervention was warranted only in rare circumstances.

- US official stated that the US-Japan joint statement did not mean Japan is facing excess volatility and that intervention would be justified.

Currencies/Fixed income

- King Dollar!!! Greenback at 20-year highs as concerns about new lockdowns in China could further weigh on global growth outlook.

- EUR/USD probing parity as continued fears of recession in the Euro Zone as the region faces a profound energy crisis.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland May Current Account Balance: -€1.6B v -€2.3B prior.

- (RO) Romania Jun CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 15.1% v 15.2%e.

- (CZ) Czech Jun Unemployment Rate: 3.1% v 3.2%e.

- (DE) Germany July ZEW Current Situation Survey: -45.8 v -34.5e; Expectations Survey: -53.8 v -40.5e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Expectations Survey: -51.1 v -28.0 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (EU) European Union opened its book to sell combined €8,0B in 7-year and 30-year NextGeneration Bonds (NGEU) via syndicate.

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.025B vs. IDR7.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €1.985B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 0.50% July 2032 DSL bond; Avg Yield: 1.488% v 1.131% prior.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.835B vs. €4.5-5.5B indicated in 3-month and 9-month bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.75B in 1.00% Jan 2032 Gilts; Avg Yield: 2.145% v 2.296% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.45x v 2.85x prior; Tail: bps v 02bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €7.0B vs. €7.0B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 0.722% v 0.893% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.41x v 1.41x prior.

Looking ahead

- OPEC Monthly Oil Report.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.5B in 0.2% Jun 2024 Schatz.

- 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) to sell €2.8-3.2B in 3-month and 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2037, 2044 and 2048 bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:00 (US) Jun NFIB Small Business Optimism: 92.5e v 93.1 prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun Final CPI M/M: No est v 0.8% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 8.7% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Jun Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 1.1% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 9.0% prelim.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 14.2% prior.

- 06:15 (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France).

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico May Industrial Production Y/Y: 0.2%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 2.7% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 5.2%e v 3.9% prior.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa May Manufacturing Production M/M: +1.5%e v -5.4% prior; Y/Y: -2.6%e v -7.8% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India May Industrial Production Y/Y: 20.7%e v 7.1% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Jun CPI Y/Y: 7.1%e v 7.0% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil May IBGE Services Volume M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.5%e v 9.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economists Survey.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell $B in 52-week bills.

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report.

- 12:30 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 13:00 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey at OMFIF Event.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-year notes reopening.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Food Prices M/M: No est v 0.7% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.8%e v 2.8% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia July Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 86.4 prior.

- 21:00 (KR) Bank of Korea (BoK) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise 7-Day Repo Rate by 50bps to 2.25%.

- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand Central Bank (RBNZ) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Official Cash Rate by 50bps to 2.50%.