US Treasuries gradually posted gains after the New York open with no major alarms from the latest inflation data while Powell’s comments were generally dovish. The 10-year yield retreated to near 1.36% which eroded dollar support and USD/JPY retreated to test the 110.00 area.
Equity markets held a firm tone, although overall moves were limited as markets continued to monitor inflation developments. The Federal Reserve Beige Book reported that demand was generally strong, although there were further uncertainties over supply constraints while the labor market remained tight. Pricing pressures remained broad-based and a majority of respondents expected that there would be further upward pressure on prices in coming months.
The latest annual Chinese GDP data was slightly lower than expected at 7.9% for the second quarter while industrial production and retail sales data were above market expectations. The yen was resilient on the crosses and USD/JPY retreated to the 109.80 area with EUR/JPY testing 130.00.
