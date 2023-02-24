Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire reveals the widely unreported details of Russia’s ransomware attack which has disrupted the CFTC platform, causing a month-long delay in their weekly COT Report submission.

The London wholesaler points out the magnitude of risk this cyberattack poses to the financial sector, explaining the effects of currency weaponisation in the deepening geopolitical conflict between the West and Russia.

Timestamps

00:00 Start.

01:00 Overview of the past two weeks in gold and silver markets.

08:25 Central banks imposing CBDCs onto the western population.

14:55 How do the casino Algos correlate to the paper gold and the dollar price?

19:55 Andrew’s short-term market predictions.

24:25 Andrew’s insight on the strange silver actions.

35:00 Why has there been no COT Report since the 24th of January?