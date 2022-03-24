Risk sentiment weakens as Joe Biden meets the EU leaders today. They are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia in the coming hours. There is a possibility of a ban on Russian oil imports to Europe. Uncertainties about Russian oil injects volatility in oil trading, and Russia now asks rubles in exchange of its energy and gas.
Meanwhile, Russian market partially opens today, after but only 33 Russian company shares are allowed to trade for a shortened four-hour. The MOEX was up in the first hour of trading, but don’t be fooled by the early rally, because foreigners won’t allowed to sell their stake until April 1st, and short-selling is also banned. And because most of the market was made up of international investors, we will not get a clear picture of the valuations immediately.
With the escalating tensions into today’s Europe – Biden meeting, the dollar firmed against major peers. The EURUSD slipped below the 1.10 mark again and gold tests the $1950 offers.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly on upbeat German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD edged higher toward 1.1000 with the initial market reaction to the upbeat Markit PMI data from Germany and the eurozone, which showed that the business activity expanded at a stronger pace than expected in early March. Investors await the PMI data for the US and the NATO summit on Russia.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.3150 after mixed PMI data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and continues to push lower toward mid-1.3100s. The data from the UK showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace than expected in early March.
Gold to remain choppy ahead of critical NATO Summit on Ukraine
Gold bulls were rescued by a pause in the US bond rout and renewed Ukraine concerns. Gold price needs a sustained break above this key hurdle on the 4H chart. Attention turns towards the US top-tier events ahead of the NATO meeting.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.