One of the surprising things about geopolitical risk is that it has far less impact on stocks than you might otherwise think. This week saw Russia making an invasion into Ukraine and the West hitting back with sanctions. However, the dip in equities may be quickly bought as historically wars have limited impact longer-term impact on stocks. However, Russia’s main stock market fell over 30% on the invasion news! In monetary news, the RBNZ took a more hawkish tilt recognising that they may need to hike rates in larger increments over the coming days and weeks. This should keep the NZD supported now on any dips lower for the medium term.
Other key events from the past week
NZD: Interest rate statement, Feb 23: With NZD inflation at a 30+ year high and a red hot housing market the RBNZ took a more hawkish tilt this week as they hiked by 25 bps, but some committee members saw a case for 50bps! This vali-dated the NZDJPY long bias prior to the meeting.
EUR: German Services PMI’s, Feb 21: The service sector has seen the fastest rise since last August. Signs of a recovery in the service sector present an encouraging sign for the eurozone’s economy. Markets still retain hopes of at least one rate hike this year, but that is largely due to rising inflationary pressures.
AUD: Wage Price Index, Feb 23: The wage price index was below the 2.4% y/y expected at 2.3%. However, it still shows wage growth is elevated and that in itself can give the RBA reason to take a hawkish stance over the coming days and weeks as inflationary pressures should remain supported by wage growth.
Key events for the coming week
AUD: Interest rate statement, Mar 01: With the latest wage price index coming in at 2.3% does the RBA now have enough of a reason to take a hawkish stance. Is this time to see AUDJPY register even further gains?
Seasonal trades: UK FTSE 100: We are now heading into a strong period of seasonal strength for the UK FTSE 100. Does the FTSE offer good value to buy now on the dip?
CAD: Interest rate statement, Mar 01: Will the Bank of Canada deliver on a 25bps rate hike next week? At the last BoC meeting, the bank downgraded growth forecasts but revised inflation expectations up. So, watch out for this week’s meeting for fresh CAD direction clues.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.