Market movers today

Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war and any new signals on potential for energy embargo from Europe.

We have little economic data but the weekly US oil inventory data from DOE may attract more attention than usual.

The 60 second overview

Biden bans Russian oil: Yesterday, US President Biden issued an executive order that the US will ban imports of Russian fossil fuels and investments in the Russian energy sector. The ban applies immediately for new orders and allows 45 days to wind down of existing orders. Russian oil made up 3% of US oil imports last year. In that respect the direct impact on the US market will be small. Given the current prices we should expect US oil production to rise this year. All in all, the ban has little direct impact on the US, but is a strong signal to Russia. Oil has been stable around USD 130 a barrel over night.

UK also bans Russian crude oil: In a concerted move the UK also announced that it will phase out the use of Russian oil by the end of 2022. The UK also plans to reduce its dependence on Russian gas. For more on the US/UK ban on Russian oil see this FT article.

EU reveals its plan to reduce dependence on Russian gas: As expected, the EU yesterday announced its strategy to lower its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year. The plan is to tap new supplies and rely on efficiency gains. See also FI section on the news that EU plans to issue bonds to finance the energy transition and defence spending going forward.

Russia threatens to retaliate: In a response to the concerted sanctions on Russian oil Russia has warned off counter-measures. Monday, Russia warned that they could cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Putin has already signed an order to restrict trade in some goods and raw materials, but has been vague about actual measures.

Fitch warns of an imminent default: Fitch Ratings warned last night that a Russian bond default is 'imminent' specifically referring to the decision to pay holders denominated in foreign currency to be paid in rubles.

Poland makes all its MIG-29 fighter jets available to the US: In reality this means that the Russian built fighters are on their way to Ukraine that need the Russian fighters that their pilots are trained for. Analysts see a risk that this will be seen as an escalation of the war from the Russian side.

LME closes for Nickel trading: A gigantic short-squeeze in the Nickel market has forced the LME to suspend Nickel trading for the rest of week after the price doubled to above USD 100,000 per ton. According to FT it has left a Chinese metals tycoon with a huge potential loss. The Nickel price explosion is extraordinary. But it underlines the severe situation in especially those metals where Russia has a dominant market position. The market has to price in both the risk of sanctions and Russian counter-measures.

Equities: The choppiness continued into Tuesday, with most equity indexes closing somewhat lower. Unlike past weeks, it was not a risk-off session, instead sector performance reversed. Defensives sold off the most, while cyclicals and banks - and especially European ones - outperformed. S&P500 -0.7%, Dow -0.6%, Nasdaq -0.3%, Russell 2000 0.6% higher. VIX even ticked somewhat lower and US futures point slightly upward this morning.

FI: Yesterday, the core-EU bond yields rose significantly, the spread between the periphery and core-EU tightened and the German ASW-spreads tightened on the back of the story that EU is planning to issue bonds that will finance defence and energy spending going forward as a response to the war in Ukraine. This is a continuation of the response to the Covid-19 crisis, where the EU introduced the NGEU to support the European economies through grants and loans and funded by issuance through EU.

FX: SEK and NOK gained vis-à-vis AUD, NZD and CAD yesterday on an otherwise relatively steady day of FX trading, where commodity markets remained quite volatile. EUR/USD traded around the 1.09 level and GBP/USD dropped to 1.31

Credit: Performance was mixed in credit market yesterday, with CDS indices doing well while cash bonds lagged. iTraxx Xover tightened 11bp and Main 2.2bp while HY bonds widened 7bp and IG 3bp.