The Rupee opened strong against the USD at a range of 75.70-76.20 as the US dollar index fell from 99.00 to 98.30. While the RBI setting in 75.89 as the reference rate for the day. The main reason for the rupee to appreciate was the drop on crude prices. Brent has corrected 26% from highs of 140 dollar a barrel to 100 dollar a barrel since 7th of March.
Russian Crude oil to reach buyers and hopes of positive Iran nuclear talks have brought the crude prices down. RBI's presence has given some calm from the speculative attack. Because of the reserves RBI has been able intervene and exercise better control over the volatilities.
Broad dollar weakened post fed policy as well which contributed to Rupee strength. The fact that the median Fed dots are aligned with market expectations now leaves little uncertainty around fed policy and that is positive for risk.
