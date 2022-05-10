US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 103.855.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Down at 101.03.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 40 ticks and trading at 138.06.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 140 ticks Higher and trading at 4022.50.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1856.00. Gold is 260 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher at this time. All of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

NFIB Small Business Index is out at 6 AM EST. Major..

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 7:40 AM EST. Major.

IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism. Tentative. This is Major.

FOMC Member Waller Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/09/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/09/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation. The Dow dropped 654 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday morning we awoke and discovered all the global exchanges were trading Lower and the US exchanges was no exception. The indices showed no evidence of Market Correlation hence teh Neutral bias. Our take is the global exchanges were concerned over Putin's proposed Declaration of War against Ukraine. Of course, the point is mote as a shooting war is underway and has been for the last 3 months. The concern was Putin declaring a formal Declaration of War against Ukraine on May 9th Russia's Victory Day. Of course, he didn't but just the idea that he might sent the global markets in retreat. Will this correct itself today? As in all things, only time will tell...