During Tuesday, oil prices were again boosted by underlying supply shortages and expectations of strong US fuel demand.

After dipping to lows near $83.0 p/b early in the New York session, there was further strong buying on dips with sharp gains to highs above $84.50 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory build of 2.3mn barrels, close to expectations. WTI retreated significantly to $83.70 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around to $84.80 p/b.

U.S. President Joe Biden's global energy security adviser said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting close to using natural gas as a political tool if Russia is holding back fuel exports to Europe as it suffers an energy crunch.