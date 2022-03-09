- This note is the first part of a series of publications where we analyze the implications of the war in Ukraine. Here, we focus on the different conflict scenarios and implications for commodity markets. In our upcoming publications, we will discuss the broader macroeconomic and market implications in more detail.
- We expect the Ukrainian and Russian leaders to eventually agree on a truce. We also believe that the Ukrainian government will be forced to painful concessions in the absence of direct military intervention by the West/NATO.
- In our main scenario, we believe some level of conflict is likely to remain in Ukraine despite a potential truce, and uncertainty will prevail, but the war will not spread to other countries in Europe. In any case, we do not expect sanctions against Russia to be removed any time soon. On the contrary, there is still room for the West to step up sanctions.
- Commodity prices have spiked after the war started. In our view, prices are out of sync with fundamentals and we expect a gradual normalization as the market learns to cope with the new situation. Here, we outline three scenarios over the next six months for key commodity prices: oil, gas, wheat, and copper.
