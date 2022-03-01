General trend

- RBA commented on Ukraine.

- Australia Q4 Current Account Surplus missed ests, exports of metal ores and minerals declined.

- Two new members are due to join the BOJ’s board in late Jul.

- Japanese corporate bond sales continue to get delayed amid the Russia/Ukraine situation [Tohoku Electric].

- US Senators commented on the Russian energy sector.

- China MOFCOM commented on the trade outlook, Russian trade and the EU.

- China Feb PMI data beat ests.

- US equity FUTS trade slightly lower.

- Nikkei 225 has gained more than 1%, currently trades near the opening level.

- S&P ASX 200 ended higher but pared gain [REITs lagged amid the rise in gov’t bond yields].

- Quiet session seen thus far for Shanghai and HK.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened 0.0%.

- (AU) Recerve Bank of Australia (RBA) leaves cash rate target unchanged at 0.10%; ends bond buying; as expected; notes war in Ukraine source of major uncertainty.

- (AU) Australia Jan home loanslue M/M: 2.6% V 0.3%E; investment lending M/M: 6.1% V 2.4% prior.

- (AU) Australia Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: 57.0 v 57.6 prelim (confirms 21st month of expansion).

- (AU) Australia Q4 Current Account (A$): 12.7B v 14.3Be.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +1.2%.

- (JP) Japan Jan Final PMI Manufacturing: 52.7 v 52.9 prelim (confirms 13th consecutive expansion, lowest since Sept 2021).

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki and US Treasury Sec Yellen spoke in the morning; Suzuki notes important to closely watch how sanctions against Russia affect Japan economy and markets.

- (JP) Japan Trade Min Hagiuda: looking into cyberattack at Toyota supplier; Examining impact of SWIFT measures on energy supply.

- 6502.JP Appoints Taro Shimada as president after president Tsunakawa and VP resigns, all appoints made are interim.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida nominates Tamura and Takata for Bank of Japan (BOJ) board.

- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.6T v ¥2.6T indicated in 0.1% 10-year JGBs; avg yield 0.1790% v 0.1750% prior; bid to cover: 3.24x v 3.27x prior.

Korea

- Kospi closed for holiday.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Trade Balance: +$0.84B v -$0.5Be; Exports Y/Y: 20.6% v 18.3%e (16th consecutive expansion); Semiconductor exports y/y: 24.0% v 24.2% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +0.1%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.3%.

- (CN) China Feb PMI manufacturing (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.2 V 49.8E.

- (HK) Macau Feb Casino Rev (MOP) 7.76B v 6.34B prior; Y/Y +6.1% v -20.9% prior (+7.0%e).

- (CN) China Feb PMI manufacturing: 50.4 V 49.3E (1st expansion in 3 months).

- (HK) Hong Kong to hold citywide mandatory COVID testing after March 17th; Hong Kong Exchange to continue to operate during lockdown.

- (CN) China Commerce Minister (MOFCOM) Wong: Continuing to work to enhance consumption; Challenge to stabilizing consumption is not small.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY300B prior; Net drain CNY50B v Net inject CNY290B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3014 v 6.3222 prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jan new Residential mortgages HK$42.2B, -4.7% m/m.

- 486.HK Halts Alumina production at Nikolaev refinery in Ukraine due to logistical challenges; Does not see any immediate impact on group, continually reviewing future alumina requirements.

Other

- 2330.TW VP of R&D: See the shortage of semiconductors will last for another 2-3 years - Economic Daily.



North America

- AMZN Said that FTC is preparing challenge to acquisition of MGM studios – press.

- (US) Senator Graham (R-SC): Calls for sanctions on Russia Energy sector; Expects big bipartisan vote for aid to Ukraine.

Europe

- (UR) Satellite images show additional ground forces and helicopters north of Kyiv, Ukraine in Belarus, with a ground convoy over twice the expected 17 miles.

- (FR) France Feb New Car Registrations y/y: -13.0% v -18.6% prior.

Levels as of 00:15ET

- Hang Seng -0.4%; Shanghai Composite +0.2%; Kospi closed for holiday; Nikkei225 +1.3%; ASX 200 +0.7%.

- Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 -0.7%.

- EUR 1.1221-1.1191; JPY 115.29.-114.99; AUD 0.7268-0.7247; NZD 0.6775-0.6749.

- Commodity Futures: Gold +0.4% at $1,907/oz; Crude Oil +0.9% at $96.61/brl; Copper 0.0% at $4.51/lb.