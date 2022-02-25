Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Initially, military targets were attacked from the air and ground, and subsequently the fighting extended across the country, according to media reports. Putin warned Western countries against intervening and openly threatened an immediate Russian response and harsh consequences. Ukraine has declared martial law. Putin appears to want to take Ukraine and impose regime change.

US President Joe Biden announced additional tough sanctions against the financial and technology sectors following the invasion. The package targets strategic sectors of the Russian economy and is intended to block Russia’s access to key technologies and markets. Russian banks are also to be sanctioned or have assets frozen. In addition, individuals in Putin’s entourage are to be directly sanctioned. Biden pointed out that NATO is more united and determined than ever and that all NATO allies will fulfill their Article 5 obligations.

The EU has also adopted a tougher package of sanctions against Russia. The measures are aimed at restricting Russia's access to the EU’s capital and financial markets. In addition, Russia’s energy and transport sectors (Russian aviation is the main target here) are to be cut off from the supply of technology and spare parts.

Future developments in the commodity and energy markets, as well as any impact of sanctions, will be crucial for further economic recovery. Higher costs could weigh on the economy and bring additional risks to inflation. As central banks cannot do much against global price increases caused by exogenous shocks with their instruments, they will evaluate the impact on the economy and medium-term price pressures. The exit from very expansionary monetary policy is likely to be delayed, depending on the dislocations.

Financial markets have responded with safe-haven flows due to heightened political and economic risks. Yields on 10-year German Bunds and US Treasuries have fallen. At the same time, the US dollar and Swiss franc have strengthened and the price of gold has risen. Stock market performance will be volatile and sectors will be affected differently by energy prices, sanctions and supply shortages. We do not expect the situation to ease quickly.

Russia-Ukraine crisis - substantial risks for Europe's energy supply

Since Russia now plays a very subordinate role as a trading partner for the EU, even severe economic sanctions should not cause any lasting, significant damage to the Eurozone economy as a whole. However, there could be dampening effects in the short term. On the one hand, individual sectors and companies may be hit harder directly, and on the other hand, Russia is particularly important in supplying the EU with energy.

Russia is by far the most important external gas supplier to the EU (around 43% share in the first three quarters of 2021). Against this backdrop, the current severe crisis is a substantial risk for Europe's energy supply. Despite the already significant increase in gas prices in 2021, the now permanently damaged relations with Moscow could cause a new substantial increase in energy prices in Europe in the coming winter of 2022/23 at the latest. For example, Germany's chancellor has already suspended the approval process for the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline for the time being.

This would cause economic damage to European households and businesses and have a dampening effect on growth in the Eurozone. The EU must therefore already work at full speed to secure and diversify Europe's gas supplies much more geographically. Liquefied natural gas is somewhat more expensive than Russian gas delivered directly via pipelines, but greater geographic diversification should permanently reduce the volatility of European gas prices in the event of geopolitical crises. However, long-term supply contracts are necessary to purchase liquefied natural gas in large quantities. Therefore, the spring and summer should be used to fill the historically low stock levels of European gas storage facilities. This opportunity was missed last summer and Europe should not rely on Russia to fill the storage facilities. We will closely monitor developments over the summer and take them into account accordingly in our forecasts.

EZ – did inflation continue to rise in February?

Next week (March 2), the first flash estimate of inflation for February will be published. In January, inflation rose to an all-time high of 5.1% y/y. The main driver of inflation has been energy prices, which have risen by 29% y/y. In particular, spending on electricity and gas in the energy segment increased at an above-average rate of 31%, whereas the price increase for fuel was below average at 26% y/y. By contrast, the momentum of core inflation slowed somewhat to 2.3% y/y, mainly due to base effects in Germany.

Due to the time lag in passing on wholesale prices to households, a further increase in energy price momentum in February cannot be ruled out. In addition, the momentum of core inflation could accelerate again somewhat in February. Against this background, a further slight increase in inflation in February to a new record high is possible. Triggered by the military escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the oil price on global markets has again risen sharply in the short term. As a result, upward pressure on energy prices is likely to remain high in March and could even gain momentum in the short term. In principle, recent events in Ukraine have increased the upside risks to our 2022 inflation forecast. However, we expect the upward pressure of energy prices to ease gradually at least from the summer onward, which should reduce the momentum of inflation.

