Russia-Ukraine conflict, sanctions may not impact Asia-Pacific much: Moody’s analytics report

Global developments
Extreme risk aversion gripped markets again as the first round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations failed. Russian forces attacked facilities in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Russia had warned civilians near the area to leave before the strikes. Commodity prices shot up again on supply disruption fears. Brent is up more than 10% despite US and allies agreeing to release 60mn barrels of crude from strategic petroleum reserves. US treasuries rallied on a flight to safety. The yield on the US 10y dropped 15bps to 1.75%. Markets that few sessions back were pricing in a 50% chance of a 50bps hike by the Fed in the March policy are now pricing in less than 100% chance of 25bps hike. The focus will be on Fed Chair Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee today. The Dollar has strengthened across the board. Commodity currencies though are outperforming. OPEC+ meeting will also be in focus today to see the cartels' reaction to soaring crude prices.
Domestic developments
India's Q3 GDP came in weaker than expected at 5.4% yoy against the expected 5.9% yoy on lower than expected government consumption and gross fixed capital formation. Net exports continued to be a drag on growth.
Equities
Hang Seng and Shanghai are trading with cuts of around 1% after the US indices ended about 1.70% lower overnight.
Bonds and rates
While US Treasury yields are lower, crude prices have skyrocketed. Bond markets will also react to FM's comments of a possible delay in LIC IPO due to poor market conditions. Lower than expected GDP growth on the other hand may compel the RBI to stay on hold for longer. It will be interesting to see how the combined effect of all these factors plays out.
USD/INR
The Rupee had strengthened to 75.20 in offshore trading yesterday but weakened again as the Ukraine-Russia conflict threatened to spill over and cause disruptions worldwide. The rupee is underperforming Asian currencies as it is more vulnerable to a spike in crude prices. The price action is likely to be headline-driven. We may see the RBI step in to curb volatility.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at spot levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30-40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.30 – 76.40 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
Latest Forex Analysis
