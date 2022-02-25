Notes/Observations

- France Feb Preliminary CPI hotter-than-expected.

- Dealers note that central banks could turn away from fighting inflation to restoring growth and the smooth functioning of capital markets.

- Russia continued its missile strikes in Ukraine.

- Risk appetite finding some tailwinds as Russia sanctions not the worst-case scenario; didn't cut it off from the global payments system and allowed its energy exports to continue.

Asia

- Japan Feb Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 1.0% v 0.7%e; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.4%e.

- China PBOC injected CNB300B y via 7day Reverse Repo with a weekly net injection of CNB790B.

Russia/Ukraine

- President Biden tweeted that G7 leaders agreed to move forward with devastating sanctions and other economic measures against Russia. To limit Russia’s ability to do business in USD, GBP, EUR and JPY currencies that hold $1.0T in assets. Restrictions against Russian banks including VTB Bank and Sberbank.

- Senior US Admin Official stated that US still had room to tighten sanctions further if Russian aggression escalated.

- EU Commission President Von Der Leyen: Financial sanctions to target 70% of the Russian banking market and key state owned companies. EU to limit Russia’s access to key tech such as semiconductors.

- US Department of Defense stated that the US had deployed ~15K troops in last few days and had >90K service members in the EU.

Europe

- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria): Possible Ukraine conflict may delay stimulus exit.

- UK Feb GfK Consumer Confidence: -26 v -18e (13 month low, largest m/m decline since start of pandemic).

Americas

- Fed's Waller (Hawk, Voter) favored 100bps of rate increases by mid-year and saw a strong case for 50bps hike in Mar. Ukraine added to outlook uncertainty; Support balance sheet run off start by no later than July.

- Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk) stated that still saw series of rate hikes as appropriate but did not see 50 bps move in March as compelling.

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter, hawk) stated that was watching events in Ukraine closely to assess economic and financial impact. Opened to more than 3 rate hikes this year as economy evolved.

- Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove) stated that Fed needed to tighten policy given high inflation, strong US economy. Balance sheet reduction needed to be predictable.

- Fed's Barkin (non-voter, hawk) stated that would have to see if Ukraine changes the narrative for Fed policy; US is not that exposed to the Russian economy.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.40% at 445.10, FTSE +1.71% at 7,330.04, DAX +1.00% at 14,192.18, CAC-40 +1.34% at 6,608.55, IBEX-35 +0.85% at 8,270.42, FTSE MIB +1.11% at 25,153.00, SMI +1.39% at 11,798.45, S&P 500 Futures -0.61%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board but moderated gains as the session wore on; focus on results from CHMP monthly meeting later in the day; all sectors start the day higher; sectors leading to the upside include industrials and materials; energy and telecom; oil and gas subsector under pressure as brent comes off yesterday’s highs; Seplat acquires Exxon’s NPMU; Stora Enso Sells Kvarnsveden site to Northvolt; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Foot Locker, Casino, National Bank of Canada and Sempra.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA [CO.FR] -12% (earnings), Valeo [FR.FR] -8.5% (final earnings).

- Energy: Azelio [AZELIO.SE] -24% (earnings), Gazprom [GAZP.RU] -2% (earnings).

- Industrials: BASF [BAS.DE] -4% (earnings), International Consolidated Airlines Group [AIG.UK] -2% (earnings).

- Materials: Recticel [REC.BE] +7% (earnings).

- Communication Services: Pearson [PSON.UK] +10% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Kazaks (Latvia, hawk noted that energy and food prices to be higher on Ukraine situation but too early to see wider fallout from situation.

- Various EU officials comment on Russia and sanctions ahead of EU Finance Ministers to meet under boht Eurogroup and ECOFin formats.

- France Fin Min Le Maire: Option of cutting Russia off from SWIFT payment system remains on the table but will be a last resort.

- German Fin Min Lindner: All options remain on the table for further Russian sanctions. Blockade of Russian banks already significantly cuts off the country from financial markets.

- Russia govt said to ban its airspace for UK aircraft.

- Russia govt said to be preparing its own sanctions list to hit back at the West’.

- China Politburo reiterated to step-up implementation of macro policies to stabilize the economy; to stress stability in 2022. To strive to achieve economic and social targets.

- China Foreign Min Wang Conducting normal trade and cooperation with Russia.

- China Ambassador to the US Qin Gang stated that the Taiwan independence forces were the biggest obstacle to China's reunification. Reiterated stance that US should honor its commitments on the Taiwan question.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD holding on to its safe-haven status.

- EUR/USD hovering around the 1.12 area. Dealers noting that hawkish ECB’s Holzmann (Austria) noted that it was possible Ukraine conflict might delay stimulus exit. Dealers noting that the 1.10 level remains a key support level in the medium-term trend.

- GBP/USD at 1.3380 as dealers assess the pace of tightening for BOE.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Feb Producer Confidence Index: 8.5 v 9.0 prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan House Price Index M/M: +0.8% v -2.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.3% v 1.7% prior.

- (FI) Finland Feb Consumer Confidence: +0.5 v -1.7 prior; Business Confidence: 22 v 19 prior.

- (FI) Finland Jan Preliminary Retail Sales Volume Y/Y:-2.4 % v -0.1% prior.

- (DE) Germany Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.3% v -0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.4% prelim; GDP NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 1.8% v 1.4% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Q4 Private Consumption Q/Q: -1.8% v -1.7%e; Government Spending Q/Q: 1.0% v 1.6%e; Capital Investment Q/Q: +0.5% v -0.7%e.

- (DE) Germany Jan Import Price Index M/M: 4.3% v 1.6%e; Y/Y: 26.9% v 23.7%e.

- (SE) Sweden Jan PPI M/M: 0.7% v 2.8% prior; Y/Y: 19.8% v 20.1% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jan Household Lending Y/Y: 6.7% v 6.8% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Jan Retail Sales M/M: +4.3% v -5.0% prior; Y/Y: 12.9% v 4.0% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Feb Economic Confidence: 98.2 v 100.8 prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 159.0K v 136.3K tons prior.

- (FR) France Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.7% v 0.7% prelim; Y/Y: 5.4% v 5.4% prelim.

- (FR) France Feb Preliminary CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.3%e.

- (FR) France Feb Preliminary CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.8% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.7%e.

- (FR) France Jan PPI M/M: 4.6% v 1.3% prior; Y/Y: 22.2% v 18.0% prior.

- (FR) France Jan Consumer Spending M/M: -1.5% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -2.1% v -1.8%e.

- (ES) Spain Jan PPI M/M: 0.7% v 3.2% prior; Y/Y: 35.7% v 35.2% prior (annual pace at a 5 decade high) - 03:00 (HU) Hungary Jan Unemployment Rate: 4.2% v 3.7%e.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Consumer Confidence: 88.9 v 90.0e; Manufacturing Confidence: 124.3 v 121.4 prior; Economic Tendency Survey: 113.0 v 110.0e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Feb 18th (RUB): 14.50T v 14.42T prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jan M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.7%e.

- (NO) Norway Feb Unemployment Rate: 2.3% v 2.4%e.

- (IS) Iceland Feb CPI M/M: 1.2% v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 6.2% v 5.7% prior.

- (IT) Italy Feb Consumer Confidence Index: 112.2 v 114.4e; Manufacturing Confidence: 113.4 v 113.5e; Economic Sentiment: 108.2 v 105.3 prior.

- (PT) Portugal Feb Consumer Confidence Index: -17.1 v -18.7 prior; Economic Climate Indicator: 2.1 v 1.9 prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb Economic Confidence: 114.0 v 113.1e; Industrial Confidence: 14.0 v 14.1e; Services Confidence: 13.0 v 10.2e; Consumer Confidence (final): -8.8 v -8.8 advance.

- (BE) Belgium Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.5% v 0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.6% prelim.

Fixed income issuance

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK7.78 in 3-month, 6-month, 9-month and 12-month bills.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR450M vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2029, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- (IN) India sold total INR vs. INR230B indicated in 2028, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €7.0B vs. €6.0-7.0B indicated range in 5-year and 10-year BTP Bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €1.5B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in Apr 2026 CCTeu (floating rate Notes); Avg Yield: % v -0.21% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.58x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- (BE) Belgium Feb CPI M/M: No est v 2.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.6% prior.

- 06:00 (BR) Brazil Feb FGV Inflation IGPM M/M: 1.9%e v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 16.2%e v 16.9% prior.

- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Feb 18th: No est v $630.2B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: -0.1%e v -0.1% prelim; Y/Y: 1.0%e v 1.0% prelim; GDP Nominal Y/Y: No est v 11.3% prior; 2021 Full Year GDP Y/Y: No est v -8.2% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 1.0%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.3%e v 1.7% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Trade Balance: -$3.8Be v +$0.6B prior.

- 07:30 (BR) Brazil Jan Nominal Budget Balance (BRL): +20.0Be v -54.2B prior; Primary Budget Balance: 76.9Be v 0.1B prior; Net Debt to GDP Ratio: 57.2%e v 57.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) upcoming bond issuance.

- 08:30 (DE) Jan Personal Income: -0.3%e v +0.3% prior; Personal Spending: +1.6%e v -0.6% prior; Real Personal Spending (PCE): +1.2%e v -1.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PCE Deflator M/M: 0.6%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 5.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan PCE Core Deflator M/M: 0.5%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 5.2%e v 4.9% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jan Preliminary Durable Goods Orders: +1.0%e v -0.7% prior; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.4%e v 0.6% prior; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): 0.5%e v 1.3% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 10:00 (US) Jan Pending Home Sales M/M: -0.5%e v -3.8% prior; Y/Y: -0.8%e v -6.6% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Final University of Michigan Confidence: 61.7e v 61.7 prelim.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Q4 Current Account Balance: +$1.9Be v -$4.1B prior.

- 11:00 (RU) Russia Jan Industrial Production Y/Y: 7.2%e v 6.1% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count- (CO) Colombia Central Bank Board Meeting.