In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire unpacks the Bank of Russia’s shocking decree, declaring the bank will accept only gold or gold-pegged Ruble payments for oil, energy and commodities.
The precious metals expert explains how Russia’s attempts at bypassing recent sanctions could trigger huge arbitrage opportunities, bolstering the Ruble’s value in the process.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
