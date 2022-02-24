It's all about risk off flow and safe haven bids into the US Dollar on Thursday, this after Russian President Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine. Clearly global markets are extremely sensitive to the escalation of the crisis, which could open the door to a lot more uncertainty going forward.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.