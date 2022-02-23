Russia hit with US sanctions after Biden deems it 'the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine'

Global developments
In response to Russia recognizing two separatist-controlled areas in Eastern Ukraine independent, the West has imposed sanctions against Russia. The US has cut off Russia's access to western financing. Russia would not be able to issue sovereign debt in financial markets in the West. Sanctions also targeted Russia's state-owned banks and three Russian elites in Putin's inner circle. The meeting between the US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister that was scheduled for Thursday too has been canceled. The US stands ready to impose further sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine. The UK froze assets of 5 Russian banks and imposed travel bans on 3 Russian officials. Germany said under current circumstances there was no way it would give approval to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Despite the above measures, the risk sentiment is holding up well as sanctions are less aggressive than anticipated. US 10y yield has bounced back 10bps from yesterday's lows. Gold and crude have retraced a bit. US equities continued to correct with S&P ending 1% lower. Asian equities are however trading positive. The Dollar is trading weak against commodity currencies and EM currencies. The New Zealand central bank raised rates for the third straight time. The Australian Dollar has risen alongside the New Zealand Dollar post the rate decision. Sterling reversed the drop post-BoE member Ramsden's dovish comments.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty which was down 2% at one point recovered to end only 0.7% lower at 17092. 16850 yet again proved to be difficult for the Nifty to break.
Bonds and rates
Domestic bonds were under pressure, especially the benchmark 10y as supply would return after two auctions having been canceled. The yield on the benchmark 10y rose 5bps to 6.75%. Higher crude prices also weighed on sentiment. We may see bonds remain under pressure today as well on the uptick in yields on US treasuries.
USD/INR
The Rupee was under pressure through the session on risk-off sentiment globally. It had weakened to 74.99 but managed to end the session at 74.88. we expect it to trade a 74.45-74.75 range intraday with a downside bias. Month-end exporter selling is likely to cap upside in USD/INR. The 1y forward yield opened 32bps higher yesterday at 4.36% (in reaction to RBI's announcement of Sell-Buy Swap). It ended the session at 4.29%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover near 75.10 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.30-40 The 3M range for USDINR is 74.30 –76.40 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
