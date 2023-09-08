Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire uncovers just how close the Federal Reserve - the only central bank short on gold - has come to completely losing control over its ability to manipulate gold.

The precious metals expert then shifts gears to reveal Russia’s behind the scenes action ahead of chairing BRICS, explaining how gold barter is a potential multi-trillion dollar trade that could see price-setting change hands from West to East.

Timestamps

00:00 Start.

02:00 The short-term data you won’t get from the mainstream media.

08:00 The Fed: The only central bank short on gold.

15:00 The evolving gold barter trade.

18:30 Are the mainstream media getting the threat of a BRICS alternate currency wrong?

22:15 The potential trillion+ dollar expansion of the gold trade and how Russia fits in.

30:00 How the gold barter trade is happening right now.