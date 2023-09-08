In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire uncovers just how close the Federal Reserve - the only central bank short on gold - has come to completely losing control over its ability to manipulate gold.
The precious metals expert then shifts gears to reveal Russia’s behind the scenes action ahead of chairing BRICS, explaining how gold barter is a potential multi-trillion dollar trade that could see price-setting change hands from West to East.
Timestamps
00:00 Start.
02:00 The short-term data you won’t get from the mainstream media.
08:00 The Fed: The only central bank short on gold.
15:00 The evolving gold barter trade.
18:30 Are the mainstream media getting the threat of a BRICS alternate currency wrong?
22:15 The potential trillion+ dollar expansion of the gold trade and how Russia fits in.
30:00 How the gold barter trade is happening right now.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair's action could be driven by week-end flows.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar limit its corrective losses in the early American session and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,920 but finds it hard to extend its rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% following Thursday's pullback, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of the weekend.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.