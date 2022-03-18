US stocks gained on Thursday, as the European indices are back to pre-war levels, yet the sentiment remains mixed. There is relief after Russia avoided default on its interest payment, yet oil prices jump again, and boost inflation expectations and central bank hawks.

Except in Japan, which saw inflation surge to a 3-year high, but which remains soft enough to bring the Bank of Japan to say that they would ease more if necessary.

Elsewhere, the US dollar is broadly softer, the EURUSD tests the 1.11 offers, the USDTRY is contained after Turkey’s ridiculous decision to keep the policy rate at 14%, and Cable remains under pressure amid the Bank of England statement was perceived as more dovish than expected yesterday.

Rising oil and commodity prices and a cheap pound are supportive of the energy and mining heavy FTSE 100 index.

In the US, major indices traded in the green yet investors brace for a highly volatile session, as it’s the triple witching day, where a large number of options are set to expire, and there is an unusual amount of near-the-money options that could exacerbate the trading volumes and cause high volatility before the weekly closing bell.