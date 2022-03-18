US stocks gained on Thursday, as the European indices are back to pre-war levels, yet the sentiment remains mixed. There is relief after Russia avoided default on its interest payment, yet oil prices jump again, and boost inflation expectations and central bank hawks.
Except in Japan, which saw inflation surge to a 3-year high, but which remains soft enough to bring the Bank of Japan to say that they would ease more if necessary.
Elsewhere, the US dollar is broadly softer, the EURUSD tests the 1.11 offers, the USDTRY is contained after Turkey’s ridiculous decision to keep the policy rate at 14%, and Cable remains under pressure amid the Bank of England statement was perceived as more dovish than expected yesterday.
Rising oil and commodity prices and a cheap pound are supportive of the energy and mining heavy FTSE 100 index.
In the US, major indices traded in the green yet investors brace for a highly volatile session, as it’s the triple witching day, where a large number of options are set to expire, and there is an unusual amount of near-the-money options that could exacerbate the trading volumes and cause high volatility before the weekly closing bell.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
