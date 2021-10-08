In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire explains why he believes gold is coiled to break through crucial resistance and silver is extremely structurally bullish.

With Options Expiry price-capping playing out exactly as predicted, the precious metals expert reveals that Russia and China are seizing the opportunity to grow their already substantial physical gold reserves.

Shifting to the COMEX, Andrew Maguire crunches the numbers on the tonnes of gold and silver demanded for delivery into the illiquid October contract.