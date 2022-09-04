Weekly Forecast (September 5 – 9, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1849, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1920.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1849, which will be followed by reaching support level 1715.

Monthly Forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1919.60, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2100.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1919.60, which will be followed by reaching support level 1640 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1426.20.

