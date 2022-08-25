Thursday Forecast (August 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1940, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1976.50.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1940, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1920.40.

This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1976.50, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2033.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1976.50, which will be followed by reaching support level 1920.40 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1795.10.

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1795, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1919 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2100.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1795, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1674 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1520.