In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire uncovers how Russia’s Ruble commoditization could disrupt the 50-year-long suppression of the gold and silver price.
The London commodities trader explains how a recent black swan event rattled the multibillion-dollar silver derivatives market, exposing the naked shorts to growing physical demand.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
