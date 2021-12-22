We continue to see downside risk to EUR/RUB, targeting 77.00 in 12m.

Valuation is less supportive for spot but can still drive RUB higher, mostly vs. EUR.

The key risks appear to be 1) broad USD strength and/or 2) a geopolitical event.

Fears of Russian invasion to Ukraine have once again resurfaced over the past weeks, yet the situation has so far had limited impact on the Ruble (Chart 1). Russia continues its strategy of maintaining constant pressure on the west, and the tail-risk of serious escalation and consequent sanctions have loomed ever since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. As such, relocating troops near the Ukrainian border is nothing new compared to last spring, and thus the latest worries are a known risk. We see EUR/RUB at 77.00 in 12M.

Post-GFC, the inflation differential has been a dominant driver for continued RUB weakness amid periods of strength, like at present (Chart 2). Equally, weaker trend growth in Russia have contributed to a lower RUB since the financial crisis. That said, the current RUB strength appears historically mild and despite this year’s rebound in RUB vs EUR, valuation still offers moderate tailwind. With the EUR being exposed amid high energy prices and tempering expectations to the manufacturing sector, we see downside risk as noticeable in EUR/RUB and we look for 77.00 in 12M, while the outlook is more balanced for USD/RUB.

Looking ahead, markets will increasingly focus on global growth rates coming down and central banks tightening. The Russian CB continued its hiking cycle by 100bp in December, and signalled a risk of further hikes. The CB has been supportive of RUB and will likely continue to be so in to Q1. We hence see EUR/RUB as continuing its downtrend.

The key risks appear to be 1) a broad based USD strength and/or 2) a geopolitical event in Russia-Ukraine relations, which may take EUR/RUB towards or above 90.00.

