Back in December 2020, we presented within the main article both the monthly and the daily view in the USDRUB. Long-term, the pair should provide a resolution thrust higher out of the multi-year triangle pattern. Medium-term, however, we saw Russian Rouble gaining strength as related to the US Dollar. Even though Russian currency needed to tank, the idea favoring more Rouble strength remains the same. Here, we present updated daily chart and discuss the targets.
Rouble daily Elliott Wave analysis 05.11.2021
The daily chart below shows the c leg lower of the triangle in wave (IV) in more detail. From the March 2020 highs at 82.90, the pair has demonstrated a first leg lower which has accomplished 7 swings corrective structure in wave ((W)). Then, a bounce in wave ((X)) has failed below the March 2020 peak. Currently, while below 80.95, another leg down is in progress. It should develop a corrective structure and reach in wave ((Y)) towards 66.07-56.87 area. There, it should find support for a bounce in red wave d higher. Otherwise, in case of breaking below 56.87 level, the triangle pattern in wave (IV) will need a reevaluation.
Within wave ((Y)), waves (W) and (X) have ended. Now, while below the April 4th peak at 78.05, wave (Y) of ((Y)) might be already in progress and we see it within the red wave A of (Y). One of the reasons favoring more downside in USDRUB is the expanded flat structure within wave (X). In fact, it is a continuation pattern. Therefore, another leg lower similar to the cycle in blue wave (W) of ((Y)) should take place.
As an outlook, decline towards 66.07-56.87 area signifies the medium term Rouble strength. Therefore, traders can be looking to sell the bounces against 78.05 peak in 3, 7 or 11 swings until USDRUB will not not reach at least 66.07 level. However, long term favors still the dominance of the Dollar over the currency of the Russian federation. Indeed, the larger cycle from 2008 looks still incomplete and 85.94 highs should still be reached in a longer run.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.21 ahead of critical US CPI data
EUR/USD is under pressure below 1.2150 as the dollar benefits from concerns over the escalation in the Middle East and fears of rising interest rates.
GBP/USD trades above 1.41 amid risk-off mood, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but below the highs. The risk-off mood boosts the safe-haven US dollar, while sterling is underpinned by upbeat UK GDP data. The economy shrank by 1.5% in Q1, better than expected. US inflation data is awaited.
Gold: A big miss on US CPI to drive XAU/USD above 200-DMA?
Gold pressured amid fears of rising inflation, interest rates. US dollar’s haven demand lifted on Middle East tensions. Disappointing US CPI could revive gold’s bullish momentum.
Dogecoin plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has successfully bounced off the $0.397 to $0.451 demand barrier, hinting at an incipient upswing. A continuation of this momentum could push DOGE to $0.697 and $0.740.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.