The Reserve Bank is facing criticism for giving the impression interest rates would not rise until 2024, when inflation has indeed risen.

“They’re way behind the curve already, and they’re still talking about maybe they’ll still raise interest rates,” ACY Securities’ Chief Economist Clifford Bennett told Sky News Australia.

The series of rising interest rates foreshadowed by the markets coincides with Guy Debelle’s departure as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank.

He has been credited as a key driver to Australia’s monetary policy response to the crisis caused by COVID-19 and was viewed as the obvious successor to Governor Philip Lowe when his term expires in September 2023.

His most likely successors will come from within the Reserve Bank Australia ranks; however, Mr Bennett believes there is an opportunity to appoint a governor “outside of that Reserve Bank career path”.

“There are problems within the Reserve Bank of Australia, and they can’t be addressed if we keep promoting from within,” Mr Bennett said.

“As a community, we should seize upon the opportunity to really put pressure on the Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to broaden his mind.”