Every single day's movement is major news headline worthy right now.

Such are the enormous 24-48 hour 'swingabouts'. A new technical analysis term I just came up with to describe this price action. It is distinct from simple volatility, as it implies enormous moves in opposite directions in an intensely repetitive fashion.

Another term, I have used for many years now, is the 'rolling boat' situation. Generated by sightseers suddenly running from one side of the boat to the other. Either in excitement or in panic. No longer does a big one day move, in either direction, a trend make.

Doesn't really make my point, but it is a nice photo. This is where we want to be with our trading and market monitoring. It takes an enormous amount of internal calm to bring volatile markets to a place of smooth profitability.

Of course there are many markets, and therefore always opportunity.

The Euro, Australian Dollar and Oil have all exhibited reasonably clear trending behaviour of late. My view was correct for the currency markets, but not for Oil. Oil has had a tremendous bull run, straight in the face of a slowing global economy. To me, it seems to be getting overdone to the upside. In a manner similar to when it went to $20 and then collapsed to below zero. That's another story. The old point I like to make, is that it is always difficult to tell just how far a market price can stretch from its underlying fundamental reason for being in the first place.

Quick point on Oil. Perhaps it can go as high as $95, but even here around $79, it is quite fundamentally stretched.

Stock markets have been tremendously over-valued by historical standards for quite some time.

The bulls, of which I was the first in 2009, but others are still bullish here, make exactly that argument. Historical measures are not as relevant in this model technology new economy. As with any argument, there are always good points on both sides, or bad information. These are the basis of all debates. The trick is to not try to win an argument. This only entrenches a possibly false view. The real trick is to always be open and seek the truth.

Doing so in the current market however, immediately results in an over-whelming volume of information and perspectives.

Technical analysis, is an effort to step back, make the broad sweeping assumption that all the information is in the price, which of course it isn't and proceed from there. Technical analysis, or to simply call it what it is, price action analysis, is a wonderful tool nonetheless. Ovelaying price action with sentiment, financial news headlines and economic data and view can be extremely helpful. It is also true, that in the end, only the price movement matters in terms of profitability.

Today's report headlined, how to make money today. When we look to the price action, working out entry and exit points is difficult in the current market. So many false breaks, switch-backs and 'swingabouts'. It would seem you have to be a micro-trend trader, a wide range trader with very wide stops, or take a fundamental big picture view with no stop loss orders, to be successful. The latter would have worked magnificently for us lately, in this 4-7 week down-trend. depending on the national market you are looking at. It would have been a disaster when I was calling the top too early in June/July.

This is what I believe. The true fundamental economic nature of the global economy, and that of the USA and Australia, are heavily masked by massive stimulus. That there are real structural problems that existed even before the pandemic and were already responsible for below trend growth at that point. Both the USA and Australia have quite significant and somewhat historic challenges confronting them at the moment. Yet, as if we have a generation of traders and investors who ere brought up and educated on computer games, the real world seems to matter less and less. Wait ... we do have a generation of gamers now in markets?

There will be a breaking point however.

Hidden risks

What I have been yelling and screaming about from the rooftops of late, is to warn people of the very real risks that are largely hidden from view.

Hidden from view by the complexity of the issues in back of each piece of economic data and the perceptions engendered. Beneath the waves of the rolling boat, the one I couldn't find the right photo for, and beneath the big financial news headlines, and real stories on the ground for small businesses and families which are far less positive that we may be aware.

A two speed social and economic structure is nothing new. There does seem to be a fracturing by way of supply chain disruption and inflation, government debt and continued spending, trade anomalies that work against the USA and Australia, that risk capturing the whole system at some point.

The USA is important to all countries for the sentiment of equity and asset market investment it creates, as well a still being the world's largest economy. It is a slowing economy. As is the world's second largest economy. Despite Australia's efforts to find a road map out of recession, the path forward may be more of a lesser dirt road, should some of these risks continue to build, than the super highway many presume.

The ultimate market simplification

Below, I am attempting to dramatically over-simplify the direction forward the US stock market will take.

This will also have a major bearing on the Australian and other national markets, but will not be the whole story. My view is that the Australian market has additional weights to that of the USA.

The first chart displays the two most important medium to long term trendiness, that in my mind, tie in with the fundamental discussion of our times. These trendiness capture increased volatility, as the great debate on the economics of our times gathers pace, and the world's major fund managers and all individual investors begin to vote with th ir feet. One way or the other.

Being a wide range, but we tend at the moment to cover such ground in as short as a week, the second chart displays my early warning system for this market.

US 500 daily

US 500 daily

The way to make money in these markets

Become very settled in your economic view. One way or the other. Seek to position accordingly, using similar levels of your own making for entry, and of course, stop loss considerations. This approach will require significant patience.

Alternatively, and these two style will suit different people, to attempt both simultaneously would be challenging, perhaps detrimental, simply approach the market as a micro-trend trader. There have been quite significant clear cut momentum moves at times and these can be very profitable. Such an approach is best suited to a full time single role micro-trader however. Not something, many of us have the time to do effectively.

Quite a lengthy report today

Every now and then we have to step back, and take in the big picture of what is happening.

Tomorrow, back to some snappy takes on immediate data and price action.

For now, the price action of the past week is 'swingabouts". Yet, the overall look, despite yesterday's good day on Wall Street, remains bearish.

No doubt, the Australian market will again push to the upside. However, It may begin to tire in the afternoon. The view here, is still bearish overall. For as you know, my economic view suggests stocks are vulnerable.