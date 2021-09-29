Oil prices were initially resilient on Tuesday amid underlying supply concerns. Sentiment gradually eroded, however, amid the slide in risk appetite, sharp losses in equities and a stronger US dollar.
WTI dipped to lows below $75.0 p/b before attempting to stabilise.
API data recorded an inventory build of 4.2mn barrels compared with expectations of a further draw which also dampened confidence.
WTI remained under pressure on Wednesday with lows just below $74.0 p/b before a slight recovery with Brent also sliding to lows just below $77.0 p/b.
