The weight of a months-long one-way rally in equities finally became too heavy to carry for the bulls on Thursday as equities were hit by a sharp selloff. When correlations break, trends reverse. The yen was the top performer while the kiwi lagged. The US and Canada August jobs reports are due up next. Below is Thursday's Premium Video, making the case for a pre-trade.
We have been highlighting the breakdown in correlations this week as the US dollar reversed alongside Treasury yields. We also highlighted the ugly reversals Wednesday in shares of Apple and Tesla. Ashraf is comparing Wednesday's bearish outside day candle on Apple to the Dax30's candle on Thursday.
Those were crucial signs indicating that trouble was coming. Of course, there are always negative signs in a bull market and the timing of a break is always murky. At best, the risk-reward to the downside this week was increasingly tilted negatively but there was no 'trigger' on Thursday.
Weekly jobless claims at 881K compared to 950K were better than expected, though that was likely due to a new method of seasonal adjustments. Unadjusted claims and total ongoing claims were both higher on the week. The ISM services index had a fractional miss at 56.9 vs 57.0 expected. There was no knee-jerk move on either.
Instead it was a soft open to equities that cascaded as high-flying tech stocks fell. A rush to the exits was compounded by a rush into instruments like SQQQ (ultra-short tech) that traded at extremely high volumes. While the world has been infected by COVID-19, the market has been overcome with speculation and leverage. A pattern of easy money driving up equities followed by swift corrections is becoming increasingly clear.
Outside of stock markets, the price action was much less dramatic and that's an upbeat signal. EUR/USD finished the day flat after an early drop. The commodity currencies fell, but only in the 60-80 pip range. Notably, several risk-sensitive EM currencies like MXN and BRL finished higher on the day.
Outside of FX, the bond market was also well-behaved.
Looking ahead, the US is expected to add 1350K jobs in August. About a fifth of those jobs will be due to temporary census hiring but the seasonal risk is from teachers. Many schools delaying the reopening could compound the usual seasonal adjustment lower. Expect the market to focus on the details.
The Canadian jobs report is also due and forecast to show a +250K net change.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Depressed near one-week low under 0.7300, Aussie Retail Sales, US NFP eyed
AUD/USD sellers attack lower end of the recent 0.7265-82 trading range after flashing three-day losing streak. The aussie pair begins the key trading day, comprising the US employment data. US Dollar Index staged three-day run-up despite mixed data.
USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout
USD/JPY is trading at 106.16 as the pair moves higher towards an hourly resistance from 106.05 the session lows. The yen is in focus for the sessions ahead, before the Nonfarm Payrolls risk kicks in fully. On Wall Street, there was a sharp drop in stocks.
Gold consolidates $1,930, key support line, US NFP probe bears
Gold prices seesaw around weekly low after bouncing off an ascending trend line from March 20. Markets may witness the typical pre-NFP trading lull while Sino-American tension and US stimulus headlines may offer intermediate moves.
WTI fades pullback from one-month low, prints three-day losing streak above $41.00
WTI stays on the back foot after failing to extend the bounce off $40.44. The energy benchmark slumped to the lowest since August 04 the previous day as the US dollar flashed a three-day winning streak following its U-turn from a 28-month low.
800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower
With less than 24 hours to go before the next US jobs report, it was finally time for investors to take profits on overstretched equity positions...