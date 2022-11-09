Tamas is one of the students in our trading academy. In this session, he shared his great XAU/USD Gold bounce swing trade with more than 1:4 Risk:Reward ratio on Gold XAU/USD using the simple price action style. He is great at his trading mindset, risk management, and technical approach. He is very disciplined with this trading journal and plan and he is on the way to become a great forex gold trader! This is great example on how our student Tamas traded the Gold (XAU/USD) Daily range with Daily & 4-Hourly charts combination.

As price approached the major daily support (of horizontal daily range) he looked for bullish trading opportunity on the 4 Hourly chart to target the Major Resistance of the Daily range. By placing the stop-loss below support, he then target the resistance with great discipline and patience. He made 4x times more than he risked on this trade ( Risk: Reward 1:4)! Now he have a another winning running buy position on the gold as seen from the charts... thats the way to go! Well done Tamas!

