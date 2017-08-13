Risk Reversals: More losses in store for Yen crosses?

The US dollar took a beating against most majors on Friday following the release of a weak inflation number. The EUR/USD rebounded from the key trend line support to a high of 1.18. GBP/USD jumped to a three-day high of 1.3032 on Friday, before closing above 1.30 handle

AUD/USD peeped above 0.79 handle, while the Dollar-Yen pair dropped to 108.71 before ending on flat note at 109.17. Moreover, we have a potential bullish Doji candle on the USD/JPY chart. This, coupled with a solid rebound in the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD on weak US data indicates potential for a rally in the JPY crosses.

However, risk reversal study says the opposite - options players are preparing for further downside in the Yen crosses:

GBP/USD and EUR/USD one-month 25 delta risk reversal dropped/failed to rise despite the rally in the spot

GBP/USD risk reversal remains flat lined around -0.575. On similar lines, EUR/USD risk reversal fell into the negative territory last week and currently looks southwards from -0.22. The data suggest investors aren’t buying the Friday’s bullish move.

AUD/USD risk reversal declined to -1.212 on Friday only to recover slightly to -1.087. However, the improvement is not a big deal if we take into account the fact that it is still at the lowest level since early May.

USD/JPY risk reversal fell to -1.775 on Friday; the lowest level since May 26. In this case too, the investors are sceptical about the Friday’s Doji candle [bearish exhaustion].

To conclude:

Yen crosses - GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY could be heading lower this week, given the risk reversal data shows more gains in store for Yen and a lack of conviction in the Friday’s rally in the GBP/USD, EUR/USD and AUD/USD.