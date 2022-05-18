Growth fears are back it seems, driving equities and oil prices lower this afternoon,
Downward move resumes after brief hiatus
“That stocks can’t even manage a decent rebound after their heavy losses should tell investors that we are not in the bull market of 2021 any more. After clawing their way higher earlier in the week, indices have lost their footing and have slumped into the red. Investors seem to have taken counsel of their fears once again, fretting about inflation and a recession in parts of the global economy. While it was expected that this bounce would be short-lived, the rapidity with which it has unravelled will mean that even more investors will start heading for the exits.”
Oil prices slide too
“The one positive of these recession fears is the way they have managed to cap oil’s gains. If key parts of the global economy do slip into negative growth then demand for oil is unlikely to hold up. While that is of little comfort to hard-pressed consumers, it does at least offer the chance of some relief from higher inflation in the medium term.”
