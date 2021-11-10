Stocks Fall; Just Another Day for You and Me in FX Land

Summary: Good morning all and welcome to FX Land. Markets did a U-turn from risk-on to risk-off overnight. And, as Phil Collins crooned in his hit 1989 tune, “It’s just another day for you and me in paradise (FX Land). A solid rise in October Producer Prices, though expected, fuelled inflation fears ahead of tonight’s crucial US CPI report, souring risk appetite. Risk-leader the Australian Dollar tumbled 0.49% to 0.7377 from 0.7425 yesterday, finishing as the worst performing major. On the other end of the spectrum, haven leader, the Japanese Yen 0.35% rallied against the Greenback. The USD/JPY pair settled at 112.85 (113.25). Against the second major haven FX, the Swiss Franc, the Greenback eased 0.33% to 0.9105 (0.9133). The Kiwi (NZD/USD) slumped 0.37% to 0.7133 (0.7166), weighed by the slide in risk sentiment, and the weaker Aussie. Higher Crude Oil prices buffeted the Canadian Dollar, with the USD/CAD pair unchanged at 1.2438 (1.2440 yesterday). The Euro was little changed, finishing at 1.1593 (1.1588) while the British Pound (GBP/USD) settled at 1.3562 (1.3557 yesterday). A favoured gauge of the Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (DXY) dipped 0.12% to 93.93 from 94.05. The Dollar was mostly stronger against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH (Dollar – Offshore Chinese Yuan) rose to 6.3900 (6.3875). Against the South African Rand (USD/ZAR) the Greenback rallied 0.84% to 15,041.00 (14,910.00). Equities closed lower while Treasuries rallied on the risk-off stance. Bond yields dropped. The benchmark US 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points to 1.44% from 1.49%. Two-year US rates were last at 0.41% (0.46% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield slid to -0.30% from -0.25%. UK 10-year rates eased 3 basis points to 0.82%. Wall Street stocks fell. The DOW settled at 36,256 (36,432) while the S&P 500 slid 0.42% to 4,680 (4,705).

Data released yesterday saw Japan’s Average Cash Earnings in September (y/y) dip to 0.2% from a downward revised 0.6% (from 0.7%). Japanese October Bank Lending rose to 0.9% from 0.6%, beating estimates at 0.7%. Japan’s September Current Account Surplus eased to +JPY 1033.7 billion from +JPY 1503 billion, lower than estimates at +JPY 1060 billion. Germany’s September Trade Surplus eased to +EUR 13.2 billion against forecasts of +EUR 14.2 billion. Germany’s ZEW September Economic Sentiment Index soared to 31.7 from 22.3, beating median forecasts at 20.3. US NFIB Small Business Index dipped to 98.2 from a previous 99.1. US Headline October PPI matched forecasts (m/m) at 0.6%. US Core PPI in October rose to 0.4% from 0.2% in September but was lower than the 0.5% median forecast.

On the Lookout: The spotlight falls on the US CPI report released tonight. Ahead of the crucial inflation number, the economic calendar for today is relatively light. Asia kicks off with Australia’s Westpac Bank Consumer Confidence Index for November (no f/c previous was 104.6 – ACY Finlogix). The Westpac Bank’s Australian November Consumer Confidence Change is also released at the same time (no f/c, previous was -1.5% - ACY FInlogix). Japan releases its November Reuters Tankan Manufacturing Index (no f/c, previous was 16). China follows with its October Headline CPI report (m/m f/c 0.7% from 0.0%; y/y f/c 1.4% from 0.7% - ACY Finlogix). China also releases its October PPI report (y/y f/c 12.4% from 10.7% - ACY Finlogix). European data start off with Germany’s Harmonised October CPI (m/m f/c 0.5% from 0.3%, y/y f/c 4.6% from 4.1% - ACY Finlogix). Italy follows with its September Industrial Production (m/m f/c -0.1% from -0.2%, y/y f/c 4% from 0%). The US releases its Weekly Unemployment Claims (f/c 265,000 from 269,000 – ACY Finlogix). Rounding up the day’s economic data releases is the US Headline CPI (m/m f/c 0.6% from 0.4%, y/y f/c 5.8% from 5.4%), and US Core CPI (m/m f/c 0.3% from 0.2%, y/y f/c 4.3% from 4.0%). Whew!

Trading Perspective: Markets switched from risk-on to risk-off overnight heading into today’s US inflation report. Traders are bracing themselves for a high inflation read through the median forecasts from previous data. Concerns that the rise in inflation is outpacing the rise in growth saw risk sentiment sour. Equities closed lower while bond prices rose, and yields slumped.

In the FX markets, while the DXY was little changed, risk currencies tumbled, and the Yen outperformed. Expect consolidation ahead of tonight’s CPI release. Chinese data will be the focus in Asia. If the US CPI numbers are higher than forecast, we can expect a further sell off in risk FX. Japan’s Yen will continue to outperform while growth and resource leader, the Aussie could tumble further. We can look forward to “just another day for you and me in FX Land”. YAY!

AUD/USD – slip-sliding away, the Battler sold off to finish at 0.7377, down 0.49% from yesterday’s open at 0.7425. This morning the AUD/USD pair opens unchanged at 0.7377. Immediate support for the Aussie lies at 0.7360 (overnight low 0.7361). The next support level is found at 0.7330. On the topside, immediate resistance is at 0.7410 and 0.7430 (overnight high 0.7431). Look for the Aussie to consolidate in a likely range today of 0.7350-0.7400 range. The Battler feels heavy, but for today, trade the range.

