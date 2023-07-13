Notes/observations
- Risk on appetite maintained following cooler than expected US CPI yesterday, albeit at smaller movements as European indices inch higher amid a further weakening USD.
- IEA Jun Monthly Oil Report cut 2023 oil demand citing a slowing global economy.
-Effects of monetary tightening seen in UK after Bank of England (BoE) Quarterly Credit/Bank Survey noted that defaults on UK mortgages in Q2 were highest since 2009.
- Q2 earnings season begins, with expected US pre-market: PEP (PepsiCo), DAL (Delta Airlines) and FAST (Fastenal).
- EU Earnings Recap: Chemical maker BASF (post close, Wed) cut FY23 Rev and EBIT due to lower prices and volumes; Wind-turbine maker Nordex Q2 orders as expected; Homebuilder Barratts cut FY24 home completions as UK real estate sector hit from rate rises; Luxury watch/jewelry company, Swatch Group, notched strong H1 results, citing good progress in all regions and segments.
- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng out-performing at +2.6%. EU indices are +0.2-0.6%. US futures are +0.2-0.7%. Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.1%, TTF +0.4%; Crypto: BTC -0.8%, ETH -0.7%.
Asia
- China Jun Trade Balance: $70.6B v $74.9Be; Exports Y/Y: -12.4% v -10.0%e (weakest since Feb 2020); Imports Y/Y: -6.8% v -4.1%e.
- Bank of Korea (BOK) left the Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50% (as expected) for its 4th straight pause in the current tightening cycle. To keep restrictive policy stance for considerable time.
- BOK Gov Rhee noted that the decision to keep policy steady was unanimous; reiterated all 6 members were open to 3.75% as the terminal rate (**Note: implied 1 more 25bps rate hike).
- Australia July Consumer Inflation Expectations: 5.2% v 5.2% prior.
- China Economic Daily had an article noting local government debt issue warranted an 'urgent' fix, efforts to resolve should be stepped up; mentioned risk of 'gray rhinoceros' event.
- China PBOC Yi Gang reiterates China should be able to maintain normal monetary policy; China enjoys more policy maneuver with flexible yuan (CNY).
- UN Security Council to meet publicly on North Korea's missile launch on Thursday.
Europe
- UK Jun RICS House Price Balance: -46% v -35%e (matches lowest reading since Apr 2009).
- UK PM Sunak said to be poised to back 6% pay raise for public sector workers. Any pay rises for this year had to be responsible and could not be funded by more government borrowing.
Americas
- Fed Beige Book noted that economic activity increased slightly since mid-May.
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.41% at 460.42, FTSE +0.21% at 7,431.56, DAX +0.37% at 16,082.45, CAC-40 +0.21% at 7,431.32, IBEX-35 +0.25% at 9,476.99, FTSE MIB +0.80% at 28,782.00, SMI +0.24% at 11,045.60, S&P 500 Futures +0.33%].
Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open mixed with a bias to the upside and advanced through the early hours of the session; sectors trending higher include technology and utilities; while consumer stables and materials trended to the downside; UK CMA approves Adobe-Fima merger; Diploma acquires Distribudora Internacional Carmen; reportedly Bulus Baer looking to sell Kairos unit; focus on release of ECB minutes later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Pepsico, Fastenal, Vinci and Delta Airlines.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Swatch Group [UHR.CH] +3.0% (H1 results), Dr. Martens [DOCS.UK] +2.0% (AGM trading update), Hays [HAS.UK] -1.5% (Q4 trading update), Orpea [ORP.FR] -6.0% (cuts FY23 Adj EBITDA, delays EBITDAR margin target to FY26).
- Consumer staples: Watches of Switzerland [WOSG.UK] +9.0% (earnings).
- Healthcare: Roche Holding [ROG.CH] +0.5% (positive Phase III results for Genentech’s ocrevus).
- Industrials: BASF [BAS.DE] -1.0% (Q2 results; cuts outlook), Experian [EXPN.UK] +3.0% (Q1 trading update), Aker Carbon Capture [ACC.NO] +9.0% (MoU with Aramco), Barratt Developments [BDEV.UK] -5.0% (FY23 trading update), VAT Group [VACN.CH] +5.0% (prelim H1 results), John Wood Group [WG.UK] -1.0% (H1 trading update).
- Technology: Aptitude Software [APTD.UK] -17.0% (H1 trading update).
Speakers
- ECB's Visco (Italy) stated that he somewhat disagree with preference for tightening; not very far from peak interest rates (**Note: current deposit rate at 3.50%).
- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) stated that a Sept hike was not a done deal at all, especially with economy weakening.
- Bank of England (BoE) Quarterly Bank Liabilities/Credit Conditions Surveys noted that households found secured credit less available in Q2.
- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Vice Gov Zamrazilova stated that CPI reading showed monetary policy was tight enough.
- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that he had not heard of any new proposals on Black Sea grain deal [**Note: Ukraine-Russia grain deal set to expire next week].
- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda reiterated stance that closely watching FX markets moves; There was a view that speculative Japanese yen (JPY) short positions were unwinding rapidly.
- China Cyberspace Regulator (CAC) issued temporary measures for managing generative AI services; Rules to take effect from Aug 15th and to include services such as ChatGPT.
- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) cut its 2023 demand growth outlook as economy slowed; June Russia oil exports of 7.3M bpd at lowest levels since Mar 2021.
Currencies/fixed income
- USD was on the defensive following the softer US Jun CPI print from Wed’s session with the USD Index at its lowest level since April 2022. With CPI reading at a 2-year low the market was now only seeing one more Fed rate hike in July then pausing for the rest of the year. US 2-year yield was off over 20bps since the CPI data release.
- EUR/USD holding above 1.1140 for 15-month highs as markets see several more ECB rate hike in the loop with a 25bps increase seen at both July and Sept meetings.
- UK GDP data continued to be resilient and keeping hawkish BOE outlook intact.
- USD/JPY tested the 138.35 area as yen carry trades unwounded.
Economic data
- (SE) Sweden Jun PES Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 2.7% prior.
- (FI) Finland May Current Account: -€0.2B v -€1.0B prior.
- (FI) Finland May Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -1.8% v -2.4% prelim.
- (UK) May Monthly GDP M/M: -0.1% v -0.3%e; GDP 3M/3M: 0.0% v -0.1%e.
- (UK) May Industrial Production M/M: -0.6% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: -2.3% v -2.3%e.
- (UK) May Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.2% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.7%e.
- (UK) May Construction Output M/M: -0.2% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.8%e.
- (UK) May Index of Services M/M: 0.0% v -0.2%e; 3M/3M: 0.0% v -0.2%e.
- (UK) May Visible Trade Balance: -£18.7B v -£15.0B prior; Overall Trade Balance: -£6.6B v -£1.5B prior.
- (RO) Romania Jun CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 10.3% v 10.2%e.
- (FR) France Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.5% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 116.75v 116.70e.
- (FR) France Jun Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.2% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.3% prelim.
- (CZ) Czech Jun CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.7%e.
- (CZ) Czech May Export Price Index Y/Y: -2.6% v +0.2% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: -8.0% v -5.4% prior.
- (TR) Turkey May Retail Sales Y/Y: 28.4% v 27.6% prior.
- (EU) Euro Zone May Industrial Production M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: -2.2% v -1.1%e.
Fixed income issuance
- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell 0.625% Mar 2045 index-linked Gilt (UKTi) via syndicate; guidance seen +4.0-4.5bps to Mar 2044 Gilts.
- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €10.0B vs. €8.5-10.0B indicated range in 3-year, 7-year, 15-year and 30-year BTP Bonds.
- Sold €4.5B vs. €4.0-4.5B indicated range in 3.85% Sept 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.71% v 3.46% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.43x v 1.55x prior (Jun 13th 2023 under 3.80% Apr 2026 BTP).
- Sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 3.70% Jun 2030 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.90% v 3.75% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.40x v 1.36x prior (Jun 13th 2023).
- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 3.25% Mar 2038 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.37% v 4.28% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.74x v 1.55x prior (Feb 14th 2023).
- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 3.85% Sept 2049 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 4.45% v 4.20% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.77x v 2.2x prior.
Looking ahead
- (DE) Germany May Current Account: No est v €21.8B prior.
- OPEC monthly report.
- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa May Total Mining Production M/M: 0.0%e v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 2.0%e v 2.3% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v 27.4% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -4.6% prior.
- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds.
- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Trade Balance: No est v -$2.4B prior.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun CPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.6% prior.
- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y (final): No est v 5.4% prelim.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.
- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 08:30 (US) Jun PPI Final Demand M/M: +0.2%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.4%e v 1.1% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.8% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Jun PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.15e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.8% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 250Ke v 248K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.720Me v 1.720M prior- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.
- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e July 7th: No est v $582.4B prior.
- 09:00 (EU) European Finance Ministers (Eurogroup) with ECB chief Lagarde and member Panetta attending.
- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.
- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.
- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.
- 14:00 (US) Jun Monthly Budget Statement: -$184.0Be v -$88.8B prior.
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jun National CPI M/M: 7.0%e v 7.8% prior; Y/Y: 118.0%e v 114.2% prior.
- 18:45 (US) Fed’s Waller.
- 19:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Reference Rate unchanged at 7.75%.
- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: -0.2%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 0.5%e v 0.4% prior.
- 23:00 (KR) South Korea May M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.2% prior.
- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid extended US Dollar sell-off
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1200, trading close to fresh 2023 highs in the European session amid an extended US dollar weakness across the board. The Greenback remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations following softer US CPI data. ECB Minutes, US PPI data eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3050 on renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is jumping above 1.3050, regaining the upside traction in European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data. Focus shifts to US PPI and Fedspeak.
Gold faces delicate barricades around $1,960, upside remains favored, US PPI eyed
Gold price has faced fragile barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,960.00 in the late Asian session. The precious metal has is expected to resume its upside journey as inflationary pressures in the US have softened dramatically.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Pepsi adds 2% on beat and raise Q2 performance
PepsiCo (PEP) added 2.1% in Thursday’s premarket after the food and soft drink purveyor easily bested Wall Street consensus for the second quarter. PepsiCo reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 or 13 cents ahead of analyst expectations.