Notes/observations

- Risk on appetite maintained following cooler than expected US CPI yesterday, albeit at smaller movements as European indices inch higher amid a further weakening USD.

- IEA Jun Monthly Oil Report cut 2023 oil demand citing a slowing global economy.

-Effects of monetary tightening seen in UK after Bank of England (BoE) Quarterly Credit/Bank Survey noted that defaults on UK mortgages in Q2 were highest since 2009.

- Q2 earnings season begins, with expected US pre-market: PEP (PepsiCo), DAL (Delta Airlines) and FAST (Fastenal).

- EU Earnings Recap: Chemical maker BASF (post close, Wed) cut FY23 Rev and EBIT due to lower prices and volumes; Wind-turbine maker Nordex Q2 orders as expected; Homebuilder Barratts cut FY24 home completions as UK real estate sector hit from rate rises; Luxury watch/jewelry company, Swatch Group, notched strong H1 results, citing good progress in all regions and segments.

- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng out-performing at +2.6%. EU indices are +0.2-0.6%. US futures are +0.2-0.7%. Gold +0.1%, DXY -0.2%; Commodity: Brent +0.2%, WTI +0.1%, TTF +0.4%; Crypto: BTC -0.8%, ETH -0.7%.

Asia

- China Jun Trade Balance: $70.6B v $74.9Be; Exports Y/Y: -12.4% v -10.0%e (weakest since Feb 2020); Imports Y/Y: -6.8% v -4.1%e.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) left the Repo Rate unchanged at 3.50% (as expected) for its 4th straight pause in the current tightening cycle. To keep restrictive policy stance for considerable time.

- BOK Gov Rhee noted that the decision to keep policy steady was unanimous; reiterated all 6 members were open to 3.75% as the terminal rate (**Note: implied 1 more 25bps rate hike).

- Australia July Consumer Inflation Expectations: 5.2% v 5.2% prior.

- China Economic Daily had an article noting local government debt issue warranted an 'urgent' fix, efforts to resolve should be stepped up; mentioned risk of 'gray rhinoceros' event.

- China PBOC Yi Gang reiterates China should be able to maintain normal monetary policy; China enjoys more policy maneuver with flexible yuan (CNY).

- UN Security Council to meet publicly on North Korea's missile launch on Thursday.

Europe

- UK Jun RICS House Price Balance: -46% v -35%e (matches lowest reading since Apr 2009).

- UK PM Sunak said to be poised to back 6% pay raise for public sector workers. Any pay rises for this year had to be responsible and could not be funded by more government borrowing.

Americas

- Fed Beige Book noted that economic activity increased slightly since mid-May.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.41% at 460.42, FTSE +0.21% at 7,431.56, DAX +0.37% at 16,082.45, CAC-40 +0.21% at 7,431.32, IBEX-35 +0.25% at 9,476.99, FTSE MIB +0.80% at 28,782.00, SMI +0.24% at 11,045.60, S&P 500 Futures +0.33%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open mixed with a bias to the upside and advanced through the early hours of the session; sectors trending higher include technology and utilities; while consumer stables and materials trended to the downside; UK CMA approves Adobe-Fima merger; Diploma acquires Distribudora Internacional Carmen; reportedly Bulus Baer looking to sell Kairos unit; focus on release of ECB minutes later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Pepsico, Fastenal, Vinci and Delta Airlines.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Swatch Group [UHR.CH] +3.0% (H1 results), Dr. Martens [DOCS.UK] +2.0% (AGM trading update), Hays [HAS.UK] -1.5% (Q4 trading update), Orpea [ORP.FR] -6.0% (cuts FY23 Adj EBITDA, delays EBITDAR margin target to FY26).

- Consumer staples: Watches of Switzerland [WOSG.UK] +9.0% (earnings).

- Healthcare: Roche Holding [ROG.CH] +0.5% (positive Phase III results for Genentech’s ocrevus).

- Industrials: BASF [BAS.DE] -1.0% (Q2 results; cuts outlook), Experian [EXPN.UK] +3.0% (Q1 trading update), Aker Carbon Capture [ACC.NO] +9.0% (MoU with Aramco), Barratt Developments [BDEV.UK] -5.0% (FY23 trading update), VAT Group [VACN.CH] +5.0% (prelim H1 results), John Wood Group [WG.UK] -1.0% (H1 trading update).

- Technology: Aptitude Software [APTD.UK] -17.0% (H1 trading update).

Speakers

- ECB's Visco (Italy) stated that he somewhat disagree with preference for tightening; not very far from peak interest rates (**Note: current deposit rate at 3.50%).

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) stated that a Sept hike was not a done deal at all, especially with economy weakening.

- Bank of England (BoE) Quarterly Bank Liabilities/Credit Conditions Surveys noted that households found secured credit less available in Q2.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Vice Gov Zamrazilova stated that CPI reading showed monetary policy was tight enough.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that he had not heard of any new proposals on Black Sea grain deal [**Note: Ukraine-Russia grain deal set to expire next week].

- Japan top FX diplomat Kanda reiterated stance that closely watching FX markets moves; There was a view that speculative Japanese yen (JPY) short positions were unwinding rapidly.

- China Cyberspace Regulator (CAC) issued temporary measures for managing generative AI services; Rules to take effect from Aug 15th and to include services such as ChatGPT.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) cut its 2023 demand growth outlook as economy slowed; June Russia oil exports of 7.3M bpd at lowest levels since Mar 2021.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was on the defensive following the softer US Jun CPI print from Wed’s session with the USD Index at its lowest level since April 2022. With CPI reading at a 2-year low the market was now only seeing one more Fed rate hike in July then pausing for the rest of the year. US 2-year yield was off over 20bps since the CPI data release.

- EUR/USD holding above 1.1140 for 15-month highs as markets see several more ECB rate hike in the loop with a 25bps increase seen at both July and Sept meetings.

- UK GDP data continued to be resilient and keeping hawkish BOE outlook intact.

- USD/JPY tested the 138.35 area as yen carry trades unwounded.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Jun PES Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 2.7% prior.

- (FI) Finland May Current Account: -€0.2B v -€1.0B prior.

- (FI) Finland May Final Retail Sales Volume Y/Y: -1.8% v -2.4% prelim.

- (UK) May Monthly GDP M/M: -0.1% v -0.3%e; GDP 3M/3M: 0.0% v -0.1%e.

- (UK) May Industrial Production M/M: -0.6% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: -2.3% v -2.3%e.

- (UK) May Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.2% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: -1.2% v -1.7%e.

- (UK) May Construction Output M/M: -0.2% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.8%e.

- (UK) May Index of Services M/M: 0.0% v -0.2%e; 3M/3M: 0.0% v -0.2%e.

- (UK) May Visible Trade Balance: -£18.7B v -£15.0B prior; Overall Trade Balance: -£6.6B v -£1.5B prior.

- (RO) Romania Jun CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 10.3% v 10.2%e.

- (FR) France Jun Final CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 4.5% v 4.5% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 116.75v 116.70e.

- (FR) France Jun Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.2% v 0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 5.3% v 5.3% prelim.

- (CZ) Czech Jun CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 9.7% v 9.7%e.

- (CZ) Czech May Export Price Index Y/Y: -2.6% v +0.2% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: -8.0% v -5.4% prior.

- (TR) Turkey May Retail Sales Y/Y: 28.4% v 27.6% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Industrial Production M/M: 0.2% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: -2.2% v -1.1%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (UK) DMO opened its book to sell 0.625% Mar 2045 index-linked Gilt (UKTi) via syndicate; guidance seen +4.0-4.5bps to Mar 2044 Gilts.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €10.0B vs. €8.5-10.0B indicated range in 3-year, 7-year, 15-year and 30-year BTP Bonds.

- Sold €4.5B vs. €4.0-4.5B indicated range in 3.85% Sept 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.71% v 3.46% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.43x v 1.55x prior (Jun 13th 2023 under 3.80% Apr 2026 BTP).

- Sold €3.0B vs. €2.5-3.0B indicated range in 3.70% Jun 2030 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.90% v 3.75% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.40x v 1.36x prior (Jun 13th 2023).

- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 3.25% Mar 2038 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.37% v 4.28% prior, bid-to-cover: 1.74x v 1.55x prior (Feb 14th 2023).

- Sold €1.25B vs. €1.0-1.25B indicated range in 3.85% Sept 2049 BTP bonds; Avg Yield: 4.45% v 4.20% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.77x v 2.2x prior.

Looking ahead

- (DE) Germany May Current Account: No est v €21.8B prior.

- OPEC monthly report.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa May Total Mining Production M/M: 0.0%e v 1.8% prior; Y/Y: 2.0%e v 2.3% prior; Gold Production Y/Y: No est v 27.4% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: No est v -4.6% prior.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Jun Trade Balance: No est v -$2.4B prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun CPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: No est v 6.6% prior.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Y/Y (final): No est v 5.4% prelim.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (CZ) Czech Central Bank to comment on CPI data.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jun PPI Final Demand M/M: +0.2%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.4%e v 1.1% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun PPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun PPI (ex-food/energy/trade) M/M: 0.15e v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.6%e v 2.8% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 250Ke v 248K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.720Me v 1.720M prior- 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e July 7th: No est v $582.4B prior.

- 09:00 (EU) European Finance Ministers (Eurogroup) with ECB chief Lagarde and member Panetta attending.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.

- 14:00 (US) Jun Monthly Budget Statement: -$184.0Be v -$88.8B prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Jun National CPI M/M: 7.0%e v 7.8% prior; Y/Y: 118.0%e v 114.2% prior.

- 18:45 (US) Fed’s Waller.

- 19:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Reference Rate unchanged at 7.75%.

- 20:00 (SG) Singapore Q2 Advance GDP Q/Q: -0.2%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 0.5%e v 0.4% prior.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea May M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v 0.2% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.