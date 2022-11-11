Stocks are set to end the week on the front foot, as the dramatic turnaround in sentiment extends into a second day.
Calm descends on markets
“Yesterday’s excitement around US CPI has faded to an extent, but any suspicion that stocks would turn lower has been countered by the morning reports of China easing back some Covid restrictions. This has been sufficient to prevent more than modest losses on some indices, with the week ending in a far more optimistic tone. Confident for now that the Fed can walk back some of its most hawkish rhetoric, stocks look well set for additional gains into the second half of November.”
Q4 rally to gather pace?
Indeed, the general atmosphere seems much more supportive of risk assets than it has done almost all year. The one fly in the ointment might be the need of the ECB and BoE to keep talking tough on hikes, given inflation this side of the Atlantic has yet to weaken. But for now traders are just happy to bask in the warmth of yesterday’s US data.”
