Risk-on sentiment helps drive stocks higher, with the dollar continuing to come under pressure.
OBR forecast pushed back again, as GBP recovery comes into question
“The pound has continued its upward trajectory as concerns ease as gilt markets continue to cool. While markets appear to have reacted positively to the chancellors 45p tax rate U-turn, today has seen Kwarteng flip-flop once again by returning to his original stance that the OBR forecast will only come in late-November. While the pound has gained ground against the dollar, this is largely a reflection of a wider improvement in risk sentiment. Notably, EURGBP has started reversing upwards for the first time in in over a week, with the post budget recovery for sterling seemingly losing energy.”
Markets gain ground as poor JOLT data fails to stifle the rebound
“Today has seen a significant upturn in risk sentiment, with global markets gaining traction to the detriment of the VIX. With risk attitudes improving for the time being, we are seeing the dollar find itself on the back foot once again. However, this crisis is far from over, with the latest JOLT figure showing the biggest collapse in job openings on record. Nonetheless, we appear to be entering a period where bad news could be good news, with the Bank of England having already highlighted the fact that central banks will essentially reintroduce QE as soon as the going gets tough. With the RBNZ due to follow on from a somewhat measly 25bp RBA rate hike overnight, there is a feeling that economic weakness and elevated rates could soon see central banks take a less hawkish tone.“
