SP500 is trading in an intraday bullish impulse in current risk-on sentiment, but we can see it slowing down now within wave 4 correction, which looks to be a bullish triangle pattern. So, once a triangle is fully completed, be aware of a bullish resumption for wave 5 with room up to 4125 level. Invalidation level remains at 3860.
At the same time US Dollar Index – DXY can face even more intraday weakness in risk-on sentiment, as it's in negative correlation with the SP500. So, after recent corrective recovery in wave 4, watch out for a bearish continuation within 5th wave towards 105-104 area. Invalidation level is at 109.60.
Trade well!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
