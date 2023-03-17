Share:

Outlook: We get some fresh data today on manufacturing and sentiment indicators, but we wonder if housing starts might not get the attention it lost yesterday to banks. The starts are not usually a driver, but this time they rose mightily despite higher mortgage rates. And the Atlanta Fed Q1 GDP forecast is the same 3.2% as yesterday. Not a recession!

We might say the stock market will determine whether the banking crisis is over, especially if we get a recovery in the bank sector indices, but we need to look at the 2-year note, too.

Forecast: Risk-on is creeping back and a headwind for the dollar. If bank stocks tumble again, the dollar will come back as the safe-haven (except against the yen). For the ECB to have stuck to its guns and done 50 bp yesterday is a sign the central banks have their heads screwed on right. If the Fed does 25 bp next Wednesday, as advertised, it’s another vote for risk-on. The BoE and SNB the week after would be cherries on top. Longer run, the dollar should come back on offering a real rate of return over all others, but we need to get through this cycle first.

Tidbit: Regular shareholders got screwed on the SVB failure, but SVB execs paid themselves fat bonuses just one day before the FDIC took over. The Dept of Justice is looking into it. At First Republic (that’s the one with the swanky magazine ads featuring rich people), big banks are vying for a piece despite the story from the WSJ that “Top executives of First Republic Bank sold millions of dollars of company stock in the two months before the bank’s shares plummeted during the panic over the health of regional lenders.

“Executives had been selling for months, the documents show. Executive Chairman James Herbert II has sold $4.5 million worth of shares since the start of the year. In all, insiders have sold $11.8 million worth of stock so far this year at prices averaging just below $130 a share. The bank’s chief credit officer, its president of private wealth management and chief executive together sold $7 million worth of stock.” Well, to be fair (should we be fair?), the S&P was falling from Dec 13 and then, after a rise, again from Feb 2.” You don’t have to be a pinko to disapprove.

