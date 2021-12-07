Outlook: We get US trade today and Jolts tomorrow. Today it’s also the Logistics Managers survey plus revision to nonfarm productivity, something long-neglected but perhaps of interest this time. Trading Economics reports “Nonfarm labor productivity in the US fell an annualized 5.0 percent in the third quarter of 2021, the most since 1981 and more than market expectations of a 3.0 percent drop and after an upwardly revised 2.4 percent gain in the prior period.” Note thar output increased only 1.7% vs. 8.5% in Q2 despite a rise in hours worked. On a year-over-year basis, productivity fell 0.5%.

Meanwhile, compensation went up by 1.3% in Q3, more than 0.7% the previous quarter and more than expected. “Wages and salaries increased 1.5 percent (vs 0.9 percent in Q2) and benefit-cost went up 0.9 percent (vs 0.4 percent).” It goes without saying that it’s not good when compensation is rising but productivity is not keeping pace. There lie dragons.

As for the trade balance, it might show some improvement due to a smaller import bill, but this probably doesn’t pass the “So what?” test because of port blockages and other issues. We have evidence the US consumer is still trying to consume like crazy and that’s imported. Separately, Canada reports trade today, too, and there a rising surplus is expected. Without going into any detail, as a general rule a rising trade surplus suggests an undervalued currency.

Traders are watching geopolitics out of the corner of their eyes. Russia really wants breadbasket Ukraine back and it’s not clear the West can do anything about it unless committed to a military response. Russians have proven they have an amazing ability to suffer and Russian leaders are all too willing to force them to suffer (in the name of patriotism, of course). It’s not clear that cutting Russia off from the international payments system SWIFT will do the trick—too many escape hatches.

China is a different kettle of fish. The resolve is no less but execution is clumsy. Evergrande should have been restructured by now. Defaults by Latin American entities, even sovereigns, can be taken in stride. Having a giant domino-effect default in the biggest sector in the world’s second-largest economy may be another matter. People have been writing scornfully about the zombie towns and other property sector problems in China for two decades. Not fixing it by now shows that China does not really have a grip on what adopting only the best parts of capitalism should entail.

We may have risk-on in financial matters and property developer defaults in China may be taken in stride, if that’s what comes next, but we have large and growing geopolitical worries. Unless the minority (fringey) view of a US recession gains a foothold, the dollar “should” be favored. And no sooner did we complain about the AUD and CAD failing to reflect their relatively strong growth and likely earlier rate hikes than they did rise up yesterday.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!