Daily currency update
A risk off tone prompted a somewhat modest close to what has been a blockbuster Q1. Volatility across financial markets has been elevated ever since the outbreak of war between Ukraine and Russia as a surge in commodity prices and fluctuations across global bond rates drive direction. The AUD slipped below 0.75 US cents on Thursday after softer than anticipated Chinese PMI data fostered a pessimistic risk off tone that permeated markets throughout the full trading day. Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing gauges fell below 50, the linear point that dictates expansion or contraction. Tumbling past expectations to touch 48.4, COVID lockdowns appear to be having an even greater impact with figures for April expected to be even worse as restrictions tighten. Some 30% of China’s GDP output faces COVID protocols in some form or another and until this latest surge in infections dissipates or China abandons its COVID zero policy, the world’s second largest economy will continue underperforming. Having touched intraday lows at 0.7470, the AUD has found some support through the overnight session edging back toward 0.75 to buy 0.7487 at time of writing. Our attentions turn now to US non-farm payroll data and euro area inflation data for direction into the weekly close.
Key movers
Safe haven currencies carried the day, buoyed by a risk off backdrop and fall in oil prices. Global rates tracked lower while equity markets were soft, as investors failed to kick a risk off mood that emerged on the heels of weaker than anticipated Chinese PMI data, while oil prices dropped following reports the US would release approximately 180 million barrels from its strategic reserve in an attempt to control supply shortages and ease further energy led inflationary pressures. The USD advanced across the board with the exception of the yen. Some sense of normality has returned to JPY trading, with the embattled unit recovering to force the dollar back below 122 to 121.50. Our attentions turn now to US non-farm payroll data and euro area inflation data for direction into the weekly close.
Expected ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7420 – 0.7550 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6680 – 0.6820 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7450 – 1.7650 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0750 – 1.0850 ▲
- AUD/CAD: 0.9320 – 0.9420 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.