Another wave of risk aversion swept through Asian shares on Tuesday, as the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continued to echo across global markets.
The recent developments have fueled fears over a U.S. banking crisis with investors around the world on edge, waiting to see what happens next. Risk-off is likely to remain the name of the game this week as players remain concerned about the financial sector. In the currency space, there was no love for the dollar as markets reconsidered the Fed’s rate hiking cycle at its meeting next week. Oil prices were under fire, extending heavy losses from Monday while gold glittered through the chaos, gaining 2.4% in the previous session.
We have seen some huge moves across financial markets over the past few days with events moving at an incredibly rapid pace. From mounting concerns over a U.S. banking crisis to rapidly shifting Fed rate hike expectations and explosive levels of volatility across the FX, equity, and commodity spaces. Things could spice up further thanks to the pending US inflation data release on Tuesday and the European Central Bank meeting later in the week. In the meantime, a sense of caution is seen capping risk appetite and limiting gains across stock markets.
US CPI data in focus
If not for the recent developments revolving around the SVB crisis, everyone would be eagerly awaiting the pending US figures for February. Although this is still a major risk event, the banking crisis has forced investors to question the Fed’s next move, with a 50bp hike priced out by markets for next week’s FOMC meeting. Traders now anticipate either no move at all or a 25bp hike which is currently given a probability of 54% according to Bloomberg. The key question is whether the pending inflation data will shift these expectations.
The headline US CPI figure is expected to show price pressures easing to 6% last month, compared to the 6.4% witnessed in January thanks to falling energy prices. However, all eyes will be on the core inflation rate which could impact markets. It will also be interesting to see whether the dollar is thrown a lifeline if the inflation figures print higher than expected. It has been hammered by growing expectations of a less-aggressive Fed as contagion fears intensify. The Dollar Index remains under pressure on the daily charts with a breakdown below 103.00 encouraging a decline towards 102.30.
Currency spotlight: Volatile week for EUR/USD
It is shaping up to be another wild week for the world’s most traded FX pair.
After gapping higher on Monday, bulls remain in control despite the weakness witnessed early this morning. The recent SVB fallout has fueled speculation about the Fed adopting a more cautious approach toward rates which has ultimately weakened the dollar. This development added to the recent weakness after last Friday’s mixed US jobs report. The major risk event for the euro this week will be the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Given how a 50-basis point hike is still expected, much focus will be on the messaging on the size of rate increases beyond the March meeting. Whatever the outcome, it will be a challenging meeting for the ECB and will certainly set the tone for the euro this month.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
Gold bulls took a breather on Tuesday morning after charging higher in the previous session.
Nevertheless, the path of least resistance points north as the collapse of SVB sent investors sprinting to safety. Given how the dollar is getting no love and Treasury yields have tumbled, gold prices have the potential to push higher. It will be wise to keep a close eye on how the precious metal reacts to the inflation data this afternoon. Looking at the technical picture, the strong breakout and daily close above $1900 have opened the doors to higher levels. A breakout above Monday’s high could trigger a move towards $1935 and $1955, respectively. If prices dip back under $1900, bears may target $1873, where the 50-day SMA resides.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and returned to 1.0700 area following the decline witnessed in the early European morning. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and limits the pair's upside as investors await February inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%.
Gold stays defensive above $1,900 as Fed bets reverberate ahead of US inflation
Gold price remains mildly offered as traders struggle to justify mixed catalysts ahead of the key US CPI data during early Tuesday.The XAU/USD drops 0.25% intraday to $1,909 during the first loss-making day in four heading into the European session.
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The US CPI report has the final word in setting expectations for the Fed meeting.