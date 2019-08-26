Risk off was the theme to start the day as stocks gapped lower on the open, continuing Friday’s selloff. However, as Trump and China traded tweets during the European session, markets bounced and are now trading higher at the US open. Markets seem to have ignored negative data today, including Germany’s IFO, which came in weaker than expected. As for US Durable goods, although the headline number came in better than expected for July (2.1% MoM vs 1.1% MoM expected), the more important Core Durable goods came in much worse (-0.4% MoM for 0.1% expected). As such, markets this morning seem to be focused on only one thing: the trade war.
DXY led on the upside, opening at 97.53 after closing near 97.20 on Friday. Initial horizontal resistance at 98.08, and above that at Friday’s highs at 98.45
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
S&P 500 is 40 handles off the lows earlier. First support will at Friday’s highs at 2856.60. Below that, watch for overnight lows at 2810.30. Initial resistance comes in at 2904, then horizontal resistance that the market hasn’t been able to push through at 2938.80.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Keep a close eye out for headlines this morning! With UK on public holiday, as well as with many traders on vacation (last week of summer), we could see some volatility today!
If you have any questions, a colleague who may be interested in receiving this analysis or if you no longer wish to receive market commentary from us, please do not hesitate to contact me!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure amid trade optimism, mixed US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1100. President Trump's upbeat comments about talks with China stabilize markets. US Durable Goods were upbeat but suffered downward revisions.
GBP/USD stabilizes near daily lows
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the red as Brexit uncertainty weighs on Sterling while some US-China relief headlines help the greenback recover. GBP/USD hovering just below 1.2250.
USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-period EMA on 4-hourly chart
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh session tops - around the 106.40 region - during the early North-American session, albeit quickly retreated around 40-pips in the last hour. The strong intraday recovery of over 150-pips faltered near 100-hour EMA on the 4-hourly chart.
The Fed pleases no one
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s measured consideration of the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth in an atmosphere of trade conflict, market volatility and Presidential admonitions satisfied no one.
Gold: Yellow metal off multi-year highs, challenging 1,530.00 support
Gold is off multi-year highs after peaking at 1,554.63 earlier this Monday. Both China and the US appear willing to negotiate, therefore decreasing the demand for the safe-haven non-yielding asset.